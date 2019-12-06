Honda Civic and pickup trucks were the most popular vehicles stolen in 2018

  • 2020 Honda Civic Sedan Touring
  • 2019 Ford F-150 OGI
  • 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2.7T OGI
  • Toyota Camry 2019
  • Nissan Altima 2019
  • 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
  • 2020 GMC Sierra 1500
  • 2020 Ram 1500 diesel
  • 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2020 Honda Civic Sedan Touring

The National Insurance Crime Bureau has named the most stolen cars last year, and the Honda Civic topped the list.

Photo:Honda
2020 Honda Accord

The Honda Accord came in a close second.

Photo:Honda
2019 Ford F-150 OGI

The NICB lumps all full-size Ford pickups into one category, putting the F-Series in third place.

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2.7T OGI

Chevy full-size trucks are also placed into one full category, which made the Silverado the fourth most-stolen vehicle.

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Toyota Camry 2019

While thieves largely stole older model year vehicles, the most popular Camry model was the 2017 model.

Photo:Juan Garzon / CNET
2019 Nissan Altima

Apparently thieves dig sedans because the Altima also makes this list.

Photo:Juan Garzon/CNET
2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid

There are tons of Corollas still on the road, likely a factor into why it makes the list.

Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2020 GMC Sierra 1500

Not only were GMC full-size pickups some of the most stolen vehicles in 2018, but they were also the most-stolen vehicle from the 2018 model year alone.

Photo:GMC
2020 Ram 1500 diesel

Dodge and Ram pickups mark a showing for each American automaker's big trucks.

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

The Jeep Grand Cherokee and Cherokee SUVs round out the list. Stay vigilant, owners!

Photo:Jeep
