Honda Civic and pickup trucks were the most popular vehicles stolen in 2018

The National Insurance Crime Bureau has named the most stolen cars last year, and the Honda Civic topped the list.
The Honda Accord came in a close second.
The NICB lumps all full-size Ford pickups into one category, putting the F-Series in third place.
Chevy full-size trucks are also placed into one full category, which made the Silverado the fourth most-stolen vehicle.
While thieves largely stole older model year vehicles, the most popular Camry model was the 2017 model.
Apparently thieves dig sedans because the Altima also makes this list.
There are tons of Corollas still on the road, likely a factor into why it makes the list.
Not only were GMC full-size pickups some of the most stolen vehicles in 2018, but they were also the most-stolen vehicle from the 2018 model year alone.
Dodge and Ram pickups mark a showing for each American automaker's big trucks.
The Jeep Grand Cherokee and Cherokee SUVs round out the list. Stay vigilant, owners!