Honda brings Civics galore to 2021 SEMA show

A couple race cars, HPD-shod concepts and... a 1996 Accord? Yep, it's all here.
Here's Honda's plethora of SEMA concepts and neat stuff, starting with the Si race car prototype.
Another race car! This is the Team Honda Research West's race car.
Something different: this Civic hatchback is done up in esports outfit Team Liquid's colors.
If you need to race up your new Civic Si, the Honda Performance Development Si is the ticket.
This car features a ton of HPD parts.
How about a new crate engine? Honda will sell anyone a K20C1 now.
Here's an example of where the K20C1 will fit.
This is the 1996 Honda Accord wagon Fifteen52 Project.
It boasts the K-swap under the hood, and it's awesome.