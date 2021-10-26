/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
Honda brings Civics galore to 2021 SEMA show

A couple race cars, HPD-shod concepts and... a 1996 Accord? Yep, it's all here.

sean-szymkowski-headshot
Sean Szymkowski
Honda HPD Civic Si race car prototype
1 of 9 Honda

Honda HPD Civic Si race car prototype

Here's Honda's plethora of SEMA concepts and neat stuff, starting with the Si race car prototype.

Team Honda Research West Civic Si race car
2 of 9 Honda

Team Honda Research West Civic Si race car

Another race car! This is the Team Honda Research West's race car.

Team Liquid Honda Civic hatchback
3 of 9 Honda

Team Liquid Honda Civic hatchback

Something different: this Civic hatchback is done up in esports outfit Team Liquid's colors.

HPD Civic Si
4 of 9 Honda

HPD Civic Si

If you need to race up your new Civic Si, the Honda Performance Development Si is the ticket.

HPD Civic Si
5 of 9 Honda

HPD Civic Si

This car features a ton of HPD parts.

Honda K20C1 crate engine
6 of 9 Honda

Honda K20C1 crate engine

How about a new crate engine? Honda will sell anyone a K20C1 now.

1996 Honda Accord Fifteen52 Project
7 of 9 Honda

1996 Honda Accord Fifteen52 Project

Here's an example of where the K20C1 will fit.

1996 Honda Accord Fifteen52 Project
8 of 9 Honda

1996 Honda Accord Fifteen52 Project

This is the 1996 Honda Accord wagon Fifteen52 Project.

1996 Honda Accord Fifteen52 Project
9 of 9 Honda

1996 Honda Accord Fifteen52 Project

It boasts the K-swap under the hood, and it's awesome.

