The Honda Accord is a safe and solid family sedan

When it comes to used cars, the Honda Accord is a can't go wrong option.

1 of 21
Honda

No matter what your used car budget is, there's a Honda Accord out there that'll serve your family quite well for years to go.

2 of 21
Honda

If you happen to have a price ceiling of $20,000, finding a ninth-generation Accord that's in good shape and low mileage isn't too challenging.

3 of 21
Honda

Sold between the 2013-2017 model years, these Accords sport a reasonable amount of style and plenty of space in the cabin and trunk for cargo.

4 of 21
Honda

For the LX, EX and EX-L trim levels, a 2.4-liter I4 making 185 horsepower and 181 pound-feet of torque was standard. 

5 of 21
Honda

The I4 engine was available connected to either a six-speed manual or continuously variable transmission.

6 of 21
Honda

Those looking for more power can get a V6 engine with 278 horsepower and 252 pound-feet of torque in EX-L and Touring versions. 

7 of 21
Honda

In EX above versions of the Accord, the Display Audio infotainment system featured a 7-inch touchscreen that was capable of running both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

8 of 21
Honda

Available driver assist technologies include adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist and Honda's slick LaneWatch system. 

9 of 21
Honda

Anyone looking for a more entertaining experience behind the wheel, an Accord Sport was offered with a tighter suspension for improved handling. 

10 of 21
Honda

The trunks in the ninth-generation Accords are roomy, offering 15.8 cubic feet of cargo carrying capacity.

11 of 21
Honda
12 of 21
Honda
13 of 21
Honda
14 of 21
Honda
15 of 21
Honda
16 of 21
Honda
17 of 21
Honda
18 of 21
Honda
19 of 21
Honda
20 of 21
Honda
21 of 21
Honda
2021 Toyota Sienna design was inspired by Japanese bullet trains

2021 Toyota Sienna design was inspired by Japanese bullet trains

30 Photos
2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA45 S Shooting Brake is a wonderful foreign wagon

2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA45 S Shooting Brake is a wonderful foreign wagon

44 Photos
2021 Toyota Venza brings hybrid power to the midsize SUV segment

2021 Toyota Venza brings hybrid power to the midsize SUV segment

31 Photos
The 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid is efficient and upscale

The 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid is efficient and upscale

51 Photos
Nissan GT-R50 finally reaches production and wow it's still good

Nissan GT-R50 finally reaches production and wow it's still good

10 Photos
Acura's Type S concept is the sexy shape of things to come

Acura's Type S concept is the sexy shape of things to come

32 Photos
The Volvo XC70 is a rugged, luxurious wagon

The Volvo XC70 is a rugged, luxurious wagon

13 Photos