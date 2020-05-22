When it comes to used cars, the Honda Accord is a can't go wrong option.
No matter what your used car budget is, there's a Honda Accord out there that'll serve your family quite well for years to go.
If you happen to have a price ceiling of $20,000, finding a ninth-generation Accord that's in good shape and low mileage isn't too challenging.
Sold between the 2013-2017 model years, these Accords sport a reasonable amount of style and plenty of space in the cabin and trunk for cargo.
For the LX, EX and EX-L trim levels, a 2.4-liter I4 making 185 horsepower and 181 pound-feet of torque was standard.
The I4 engine was available connected to either a six-speed manual or continuously variable transmission.
Those looking for more power can get a V6 engine with 278 horsepower and 252 pound-feet of torque in EX-L and Touring versions.
In EX above versions of the Accord, the Display Audio infotainment system featured a 7-inch touchscreen that was capable of running both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Available driver assist technologies include adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist and Honda's slick LaneWatch system.
Anyone looking for a more entertaining experience behind the wheel, an Accord Sport was offered with a tighter suspension for improved handling.
The trunks in the ninth-generation Accords are roomy, offering 15.8 cubic feet of cargo carrying capacity.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Discuss: The Honda Accord is a safe and solid family sedan
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.