Honda Accord and CR-V at 25: Golden era goodness

The Hondas of the mid-1990s have achieved a legendary status in enthusiast circles.
Even models like the Accord and CR-V, which were never really conceived of as being "sporty," were pretty great to drive.
Both were fitted with Honda's famously rev-happy four-cylinder engines.
The Accord had a double wishbone suspension.
The end result was a car that didn't cost a lot to buy or own.
But one that offered reliability and performance that punched well outside its weight class.
Honda's fifth-generation Accord EX even came with the company's now-hallowed VTEC valve timing technology.
Honda also offered a V6 Accord, but it required numerous structural changes to make this engine fit.
Nowadays, people are taking the B20B engine from the first CR-V and adding the VTEC cylinder heads from sportier models for extra performance.
Keep scrolling for more photos of Honda's '90s Accord and CR-V.