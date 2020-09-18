Honda Accord and CR-V at 25: Golden era goodness

  • 02-1997-honda-cr-v-and-1996-honda-accord
  • 06-1997-honda-cr-v-and-1996-honda-accord
  • 07-1997-honda-cr-v-and-1996-honda-accord
  • 01-1996-honda-accord
  • 02-1996-honda-accord
  • 03-1996-honda-accord
  • 04-1996-honda-accord
  • 05-1996-honda-accord
  • 06-1996-honda-accord
  • 13-1996-honda-accord
  • 14-1996-honda-accord
  • 15-1996-honda-accord
  • 16-1996-honda-accord
  • 17-1996-honda-accord
  • 18-1996-honda-accord
  • 19-1996-honda-accord
  • 20-1996-honda-accord
  • 21-1996-honda-accord
  • 22-1996-honda-accord
  • 23-1996-honda-accord
  • 24-1996-honda-accord
  • 25-1996-honda-accord
  • 26-1996-honda-accord
  • 27-1996-honda-accord
  • 28-1996-honda-accord
  • 29-1996-honda-accord
  • 01-1997-honda-cr-v
  • 02-1997-honda-cr-v
  • 03-1997-honda-cr-v
  • 04-1997-honda-cr-v
  • 05-1997-honda-cr-v
  • 06-1997-honda-cr-v
  • 07-1997-honda-cr-v
  • 08-1997-honda-cr-v
  • 19-1997-honda-cr-v
  • 20-1997-honda-cr-v
  • 21-1997-honda-cr-v
  • 22-1997-honda-cr-v
  • 23-1997-honda-cr-v
  • 24-1997-honda-cr-v
  • 25-1997-honda-cr-v
  • 26-1997-honda-cr-v
  • 27-1997-honda-cr-v
  • 28-1997-honda-cr-v
  • 29-1997-honda-cr-v
  • 30-1997-honda-cr-v
  • 31-1997-honda-cr-v
  • 32-1997-honda-cr-v
  • 33-1997-honda-cr-v
  • 34-1997-honda-cr-v
  • 35-1997-honda-cr-v
  • 36-1997-honda-cr-v
  • 37-1997-honda-cr-v
  • 38-1997-honda-cr-v
  • 39-1997-honda-cr-v
  • 40-1997-honda-cr-v
  • 41-1997-honda-cr-v
  • 42-1997-honda-cr-v
  • 43-1997-honda-cr-v
  • 44-1997-honda-cr-v
  • 45-1997-honda-cr-v
  • 01-1997-honda-cr-v-and-1996-honda-accord
  • 03-1997-honda-cr-v-and-1996-honda-accord
  • 04-1997-honda-cr-v-and-1996-honda-accord
  • 05-1997-honda-cr-v-and-1996-honda-accord

The Hondas of the mid-1990s have achieved a legendary status in enthusiast circles.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
1
of 65

Even models like the Accord and CR-V, which were never really conceived of as being "sporty," were pretty great to drive.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
2
of 65

Both were fitted with Honda's famously rev-happy four-cylinder engines.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
3
of 65

The Accord had a double wishbone suspension.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
4
of 65

The end result was a car that didn't cost a lot to buy or own.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
5
of 65

But one that offered reliability and performance that punched well outside its weight class.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
6
of 65

Honda's fifth-generation Accord EX even came with the company's now-hallowed VTEC valve timing technology.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
7
of 65

Honda also offered a V6 Accord, but it required numerous structural changes to make this engine fit.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
8
of 65

Nowadays, people are taking the B20B engine from the first CR-V and adding the VTEC cylinder heads from sportier models for extra performance.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
9
of 65

Keep scrolling for more photos of Honda's '90s Accord and CR-V.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
10
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
11
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
12
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
13
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
14
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
15
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
16
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
17
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
18
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
19
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
20
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
21
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
22
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
23
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
24
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
25
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
26
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
27
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
28
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
29
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
30
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
31
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
32
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
33
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
34
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
35
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
36
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
37
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
38
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
39
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
40
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
41
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
42
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
43
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
44
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
45
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
46
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
47
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
48
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
49
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
50
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
51
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
52
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
53
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
54
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
55
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
56
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
57
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
58
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
59
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
60
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
61
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
62
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
63
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
64
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
65
of 65
Now Reading

Honda Accord and CR-V at 25: Golden era goodness

Up Next

The 2020 Honda E is one adorable EV
How 2 decades of mountain bike evolution got me riding again

How 2 decades of mountain bike evolution got me riding again

by
Nissan Z Proto revealed, Toyota Supra 2.0 driven and more: Roadshow's week in review

Nissan Z Proto revealed, Toyota Supra 2.0 driven and more: Roadshow's week in review

by
How to watch the NASCAR playoffs at Bristol today without cable

How to watch the NASCAR playoffs at Bristol today without cable

by
Hyundai Venue loses the manual transmission for 2021

Hyundai Venue loses the manual transmission for 2021

by
2021 Toyota Sienna first-look video

2021 Toyota Sienna first-look video

6:34