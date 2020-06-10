Hertz bankruptcy creates used car steals for these models

Want to score a deal? These cars are mighty cheap as Hertz offloads cars under the average market value.

1 of 10
BMW

BMW 7 Series

With Hertz's bankruptcy filing, the company is selling these 10 cars from the 2017 to 2019 model years with the deepest discounts on the used market. It starts with the BMW 7 Series, which goes for almost $7,000 cheaper than the market average.

Read the article
2 of 10
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Chevrolet Trax

The Chevy Trax is about $1,700 cheaper on average.

Read the article
3 of 10
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Mercedes-Benz A-Class

Entry-level luxury comes at a discount with the A-Class. Hertz is selling the car with a price about $4,300 less than average.

Read the article
4 of 10
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Infiniti QX50

Luxury crossovers are included in the savings, such as the Infiniti QX50. It's about $4,200 cheaper than average.

Read the article
5 of 10
Toyota

Toyota Tundra

For those who need a truck, the Toyota Tundra is almost $5,000 cheaper than the average market value.

Read the article
6 of 10
Nissan

Nissan Versa Note

On the small side, the Nissan Versa Note is about $1,400 cheaper than average, thanks to the Hertz situation.

Read the article
7 of 10
Buick

Buick Cascada

For those that want to drop the top, the Buick Cascada is about $2,200 cheaper than average.

Read the article
8 of 10
Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow

Kia Forte

A fine commuter car, the Kia Forte can be had with discounts that tally about $1,500 on average compared to the market value.

Read the article
9 of 10
Emme Hall/Roadshow

Volkswagen Golf

The ever-versatile VW Golf shows average savings just over $2,000.

Read the article
10 of 10
Josh Miller/CNET

Nissan Quest

Remember the Quest? If you need a family mover for cheap, the Nissan minivan is about $1,800 less expensive than its street value.

Read the article
Hertz bankruptcy creates used car steals for these models

Hertz bankruptcy creates used car steals for these models

10 Photos
2021 BMW 4 Series puts a bold face forward

2021 BMW 4 Series puts a bold face forward

74 Photos
2020 Volvo XC40 remains high on style

2020 Volvo XC40 remains high on style

33 Photos
2021 Subaru Crosstrek gets more power, more tech

2021 Subaru Crosstrek gets more power, more tech

20 Photos
2020 Lexus ES looks sharp in red leather

2020 Lexus ES looks sharp in red leather

33 Photos
The Honda Civic hatchback is a great, if weird-looking, vehicle

The Honda Civic hatchback is a great, if weird-looking, vehicle

60 Photos
Mercedes-Maybach S650 Night Edition: Carbon fiber touches abound

Mercedes-Maybach S650 Night Edition: Carbon fiber touches abound

8 Photos