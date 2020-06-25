Here's what we drove in 1995

Take a look at the top-10 best selling cars, trucks and SUVs from Ford, Toyota and Honda from 25 years ago.

Ford

1995 Ford F-150

The Ford F-Series was America's best-selling truck in 1995, selling a whopping 691,452 units. Today in 2020, the Blue Oval's full-sizer still tops the sales charts. In fact, it's been that way for 43 years.

Chevrolet

1995 Chevrolet K-1500

Chevrolet came in a close second, selling 513,081 of its C/K pickup trucks.

Ford

1995 Ford Explorer

With SUVs becoming more and more popular, Ford had a home run with its Explorer, selling 395,227 examples.


Ford

1995 Ford Taurus

The best-selling sedan on the list is the Ford Taurus, having moved 366,266 units in 1995.

Honda

1995 Honda Accord

The middle of our hit parade is the stalwart Honda Accord, selling 341,384 units.


Toyota

1995 Toyota Camry

Nipping at the Accord's heels was the Toyota Camry, with 328,600 sold in 1995.

Ford

1995 Ford Ranger

Then a compact model, the Ford Ranger proved popular in 1995 as well, with 309,085 sold.

Honda

1995 Honda Civic

The fuel-efficient Honda Civic sold 289,435 units in 1995.

General Motors

1995 Saturn SL

285,674 people fell in love with their Saturn S-Series models that year.

Mr.choppers / CC BY-SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)

1995 Ford Escort

And finally, the number 10 best-selling vehicle in 1995 was the Ford Escort, selling 285,570 cars. Keep scrolling for more photos of the best-selling cars of 1995.

