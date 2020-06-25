Here's what we drove in 1995

Take a look at the top-10 best selling cars, trucks and SUVs from Ford, Toyota and Honda from 25 years ago.
The Ford F-Series was America's best-selling truck in 1995, selling a whopping 691,452 units. Today in 2020, the Blue Oval's full-sizer still tops the sales charts. In fact, it's been that way for 43 years.
Chevrolet came in a close second, selling 513,081 of its C/K pickup trucks.
With SUVs becoming more and more popular, Ford had a home run with its Explorer, selling 395,227 examples.
The best-selling sedan on the list is the Ford Taurus, having moved 366,266 units in 1995.
The middle of our hit parade is the stalwart Honda Accord, selling 341,384 units.
Nipping at the Accord's heels was the Toyota Camry, with 328,600 sold in 1995.
Then a compact model, the Ford Ranger proved popular in 1995 as well, with 309,085 sold.
The fuel-efficient Honda Civic sold 289,435 units in 1995.
285,674 people fell in love with their Saturn S-Series models that year.
And finally, the number 10 best-selling vehicle in 1995 was the Ford Escort, selling 285,570 cars. Keep scrolling for more photos of the best-selling cars of 1995.
