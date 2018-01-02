Here's the self-driving car you can take around Las Vegas during CES

The Latest New Products Must-See
Ride-hailing giant Lyft will team up with Aptiv, formerly known as the arm of Delphi concerned with mobility, to give the public rides in a self-driving BMW 5 Series.     

Photo by Aptiv
In 2017, Delphi gave out rides in its self-driving car, but it was contained to one specific drive loop.

Photo by Aptiv
This year, the cars will take drivers to more than 20 destinations between Jan. 9 and 12.

Photo by Aptiv
Using the Lyft app, passengers can request a ride from the Las Vegas Convention Center, where CES is held.     

Photo by Aptiv
You'll need to go through an exhibit talking about the benefits of driverless cars before hitching an actual ride.

Photo by Aptiv
There will still be someone sitting in the driver's seat, because safety is still a concern.

Photo by Aptiv
Whereas many self-driving cars are littered with lidar pucks and bulky cameras on the roof, Aptiv's car is mysteriously smooth and free of that stuff.     

Photo by Aptiv
Aptiv believes its system should be scaled for production by 2019, beating the estimates of many other developers.

Photo by Aptiv
We'll see if we can snag a ride during CES, and if we do, we'll tell you all about it.

Photo by Aptiv
