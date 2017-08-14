Here are some of the collectible Ferraris you can bid on during Monterey Car Week

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
This 275 GTB is expected to fetch between $1.9 million and $2.2 million. You can check out its listing here.
This specific car actually started out life as Short Nose variant, before the owner ordered a replacement nose from the factory. A Ferrari parts expert has owned the car for 47 years.
This '72 Daytona is expected to fetch between $850,000 and $1.05 million. You can read its full listing here.
With fewer than 20,000 miles on the odometer, this car's 4.4-liter V12 has spent most of its life staying quiet. That's a real shame.
This Enzo is expected to receive a final bid between $2.7 million and $3 million. Its full listing is behind this link.
This Enzo has 151 miles on it. That's it. The plastic covering is still on the floors, for goodness' sake.
This unique 599 variant is expected to fetch between $1.4 million and $1.55 million. Here's a link to the full listing.
1 of just 80 models produced, this open-top 599 has just 281 miles on the odometer. Aperta is Italian for "open," in case you were wondering.
This 458 Speciale drop-top hopes to bring in between $700,000 and $750,000. Here's a link to its full listing.
Ferrari only built 499 of these before moving on to the 488 GTB, yet its expected high bid is a fair bit lower than the rest featured here.
This fetching example of Ferrari's first hybrid is expected to receive a high bid between $4.5 million and $4.7 million. You can see its full auction listing here.
With 209 miles on the odometer, there's plenty of battery life left in this hybrid. This one comes from the appropriately named Gatsby Exotics Collection.
Perhaps the newest Ferrari to cross the block, this F12 TdF hopes to fetch between $1.35 million and $1.5 million. Check out its full auction listing here.
Only 799 were produced, and this one's driven a whopping 84 miles since it left the factory. This one, too, comes from the Gatsby Exotics Collection.
