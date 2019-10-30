Hennessey's 1,000 hp Jeep Gladiator Maximus has a dumb name and a Hellcat heart

  • hennessey-maximus-jeep-1
  • hennessey-maximus-jeep-10
  • hennessey-maximus-jeep-11
  • hennessey-maximus-jeep-12
  • hennessey-maximus-jeep-13
  • hennessey-maximus-jeep-14
  • hennessey-maximus-jeep-15
  • hennessey-maximus-jeep-16
  • hennessey-maximus-jeep-17
  • hennessey-maximus-jeep-18
  • hennessey-maximus-jeep-19
  • hennessey-maximus-jeep-2
  • hennessey-maximus-jeep-20
  • hennessey-maximus-jeep-21
  • hennessey-maximus-jeep-22
  • hennessey-maximus-jeep-23
  • hennessey-maximus-jeep-24
  • hennessey-maximus-jeep-25
  • hennessey-maximus-jeep-26
  • hennessey-maximus-jeep-27
  • hennessey-maximus-jeep-28
  • hennessey-maximus-jeep-29
  • hennessey-maximus-jeep-3
  • hennessey-maximus-jeep-30
  • hennessey-maximus-jeep-31
  • hennessey-maximus-jeep-32
  • hennessey-maximus-jeep-33
  • hennessey-maximus-jeep-34
  • hennessey-maximus-jeep-35
  • hennessey-maximus-jeep-36
  • hennessey-maximus-jeep-37
  • hennessey-maximus-jeep-4
  • hennessey-maximus-jeep-5
  • hennessey-maximus-jeep-6
  • hennessey-maximus-jeep-7
  • hennessey-maximus-jeep-8
  • hennessey-maximus-jeep-9

2019 Hennessey Jeep Gladiator Maximus

People have been crazy for Jeep's Wrangler-based Gladiator pickup truck since it debuted.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hennessey Performance Engineering
1
of 37

They've been less enthused about the lack of exciting engine options for the truck, though.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hennessey Performance Engineering
2
of 37

That left an opening for someone like John Hennessey to create something truly wild.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hennessey Performance Engineering
3
of 37

To that end, Hennessey managed to shoehorn a modified Challenger Hellcat engine in between the Jeep's frame rails.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hennessey Performance Engineering
4
of 37

That engine now produces 1,000 horsepower thanks to a few tweaks by the Texas tuning shop.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hennessey Performance Engineering
5
of 37

Apart from powertrain mods, the Maximus gets bigger wheels and tires, beefier axles and more.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hennessey Performance Engineering
6
of 37
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hennessey Performance Engineering
7
of 37
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hennessey Performance Engineering
8
of 37
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hennessey Performance Engineering
9
of 37
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hennessey Performance Engineering
10
of 37
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hennessey Performance Engineering
11
of 37
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hennessey Performance Engineering
12
of 37
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hennessey Performance Engineering
13
of 37
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hennessey Performance Engineering
14
of 37
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hennessey Performance Engineering
15
of 37
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hennessey Performance Engineering
16
of 37
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hennessey Performance Engineering
17
of 37
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hennessey Performance Engineering
18
of 37
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hennessey Performance Engineering
19
of 37
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hennessey Performance Engineering
20
of 37
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hennessey Performance Engineering
21
of 37
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hennessey Performance Engineering
22
of 37
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hennessey Performance Engineering
23
of 37
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hennessey Performance Engineering
24
of 37
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hennessey Performance Engineering
25
of 37
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hennessey Performance Engineering
26
of 37
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hennessey Performance Engineering
27
of 37
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hennessey Performance Engineering
28
of 37
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hennessey Performance Engineering
29
of 37
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hennessey Performance Engineering
30
of 37
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hennessey Performance Engineering
31
of 37
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hennessey Performance Engineering
32
of 37
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hennessey Performance Engineering
33
of 37
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hennessey Performance Engineering
34
of 37
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hennessey Performance Engineering
35
of 37
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hennessey Performance Engineering
36
of 37
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hennessey Performance Engineering
37
of 37
Now Reading

Hennessey's 1,000 hp Jeep Gladiator Maximus has a dumb name and a Hellcat heart

Up Next

2018 Hennessey Ford Raptor 6x6 at SEMA: 6 wheels, more fun

Latest Stories

Porsche's 992-generation 911 Carrera gets its manual gearbox

Porsche's 992-generation 911 Carrera gets its manual gearbox

by
Lyft's third-quarter earnings beat expectations

Lyft's third-quarter earnings beat expectations

by
Hennessey's 1,000-hp Hellcat-powered Jeep Gladiator Maximus is going to SEMA

Hennessey's 1,000-hp Hellcat-powered Jeep Gladiator Maximus is going to SEMA

by
Tesla Model 3 approved for New York yellow cab fleet

Tesla Model 3 approved for New York yellow cab fleet

by
Rematch: Tesla Model S Performance and Porsche Taycan square off in drag race

Rematch: Tesla Model S Performance and Porsche Taycan square off in drag race

by