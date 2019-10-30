Hennessey's 1,000 hp Jeep Gladiator Maximus has a dumb name and a Hellcat heart

People have been crazy for Jeep's Wrangler-based Gladiator pickup truck since it debuted.
They've been less enthused about the lack of exciting engine options for the truck, though.
That left an opening for someone like John Hennessey to create something truly wild.
To that end, Hennessey managed to shoehorn a modified Challenger Hellcat engine in between the Jeep's frame rails.
That engine now produces 1,000 horsepower thanks to a few tweaks by the Texas tuning shop.
Apart from powertrain mods, the Maximus gets bigger wheels and tires, beefier axles and more.