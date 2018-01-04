Head way off the beaten path in the 2019 Mercedes G-Class

Mercedes-Benz has shared a little more information on its upcoming 2019 G-Class ahead of its debut at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show.
Its nine-speed automatic routes power to all four wheels permanently, with a standard split of 40 percent torque to the front and 60 percent to the rear.
A new double-wishbone front axle has its attachment points as high as possible to ensure the car doesn't drag on rocks and the like.
There's a new solid rear axle, too, with four control arms on each side and a Panhard rod.
The G-Class' adaptive dampers come connected to a new G-Mode that tweaks the suspension, transmission, gas pedal and steering when the vehicle ventures off-road.
Ground clearance improves by 6 millimeters to 241 mm (9.5 inches) between the axles.
Maximum fording depth jumps from 24 inches to 27.6.
Angle of approach increases by one degree to 31 degrees total, and the breakover angle improves by the same amount (now 31 degrees).
There's also a special off-road screen that displays vehicle and steering angles, gradients, a compass and which of its three differentials are locked.
Keep on scrolling to check out even more pictures of the camouflaged G-Class as it tackles a German mountain.