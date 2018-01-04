Head way off the beaten path in the 2019 Mercedes G-Class

Photos
Videos
Awards
Join / Sign In
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Camo
    1
    of 22
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Camo
    2
    of 22
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Camo
    3
    of 22
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Camo
    4
    of 22
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Camo
    5
    of 22
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Camo
    6
    of 22
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Camo
    7
    of 22
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Camo
    8
    of 22
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Camo
    9
    of 22
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Camo
    10
    of 22
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Camo
    11
    of 22
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Camo
    12
    of 22
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Camo
    13
    of 22
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Camo
    14
    of 22
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Camo
    15
    of 22
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Camo
    16
    of 22
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Camo
    17
    of 22
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Camo
    18
    of 22
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Camo
    19
    of 22
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Camo
    20
    of 22
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Camo
    21
    of 22
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Camo
    22
    of 22

Mercedes-Benz has shared a little more information on its upcoming 2019 G-Class ahead of its debut at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show.    

Caption by / Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

Its nine-speed automatic routes power to all four wheels permanently, with a standard split of 40 percent torque to the front and 60 percent to the rear.     

Caption by / Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

A new double-wishbone front axle has its attachment points as high as possible to ensure the car doesn't drag on rocks and the like.   

Caption by / Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

There's a new solid rear axle, too, with four control arms on each side and a Panhard rod.     

Caption by / Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

The G-Class' adaptive dampers come connected to a new G-Mode that tweaks the suspension, transmission, gas pedal and steering when the vehicle ventures off-road.

Caption by / Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

Ground clearance improves by 6 millimeters to 241 mm (9.5 inches) between the axles.    

Caption by / Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

Maximum fording depth jumps from 24 inches to 27.6.     

Caption by / Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

Angle of approach increases by one degree to 31 degrees total, and the breakover angle improves by the same amount (now 31 degrees).     

Caption by / Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

There's also a special off-road screen that displays vehicle and steering angles, gradients, a compass and which of its three differentials are locked.

Caption by / Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

Keep on scrolling to check out even more pictures of the camouflaged G-Class as it tackles a German mountain.

Caption by / Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More
1 of 22
|

Head way off the beaten path in the 2019 Mercedes G-Class

Published:
Up Next
Honda 'teases' Insight Prototype by...
8

Latest Stories

2018 BMW X2 starts at $38,400, tops out above $50,000

2018 BMW X2 starts at $38,400, tops out above $50,000

by
Should the Audi RS4 Avant be in your dream garage?
5:12

Should the Audi RS4 Avant be in your dream garage?

by
2018 Ford EcoSport hits dealers with $2,000 in lease incentives

2018 Ford EcoSport hits dealers with $2,000 in lease incentives

by
VW cuts 2018 Tiguan SUV price by up to $2,000

VW cuts 2018 Tiguan SUV price by up to $2,000

by
Renault-Nissan Alliance pools $200M to invest in startups

Renault-Nissan Alliance pools $200M to invest in startups

by
LG breaks further into automotive with new camera system

LG breaks further into automotive with new camera system

by