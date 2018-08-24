Gunther Werks builds the ultimate Sport Touring Porsche 993

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The Gunther Werks Sport Touring model features a carbon fiber body.
The Sport Touring package also gives the car a new ducktail spoiler.
The Gunther Werks 993 shape is much wider than even a 993 Turbo.
Each Gunther Werks 400R gets a handbuilt 4.0-liter air-cooled engine from Rothsport.
Each 400R gets carbon ceramic Brembo brakes.
The interior of the Gunther Werks 993 is all business.
For The Quail, Gunther Werks brought one of its bespoke carbon fiber bodies to display.
While other customizers of air-cooled 911s make dramatic changes to the body to make it resemble a 911 from another era, Gunther Werks celebrates the 993.