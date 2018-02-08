Green up your life in the 2018 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid, Plug-In Hybrid

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Hyundai pulled back the cover on the 2018 Sonata Hybrid and Sonata Plug-In Hybrid at the 2018 Chicago Auto Show.
Visual changes are light and largely relegated to the front and rear fascia.
Specific to the hybrid and PHEV are two new sets of wheels, as well.
Blind spot monitoring, lane change assist and rear cross traffic alert are all standard for both Hybrid and PHEV variants.
The interior gets a mild upgrade by way of a new instrument panel, a new steering wheel and a USB charging port in the second row.
The Sonata Hybrid's gas engine is a 2.0-liter I4 putting out 154 horsepower and 140 pound-feet of torque. Throw the electric motor into the mix, and the net output rises to 193 horsepower.
When the EPA gets around to measuring its efficiency, Hyundai believes it'll achieve 39 mpg in the city and 45 mpg on the highway.
The Sonata Plug-In Hybrid packs a 9.8-kWh lithium-ion battery that provides for an all-electric range of 27 miles.
The standard 8-inch infotainment screen packs standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Keep on scrolling to check out even more shots of Hyundai's latest hybrids.