Green up your life in the 2018 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid, Plug-In Hybrid

Hyundai pulled back the cover on the 2018 Sonata Hybrid and Sonata Plug-In Hybrid at the 2018 Chicago Auto Show.      

Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Visual changes are light and largely relegated to the front and rear fascia.       

Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Specific to the hybrid and PHEV are two new sets of wheels, as well.       

Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Blind spot monitoring, lane change assist and rear cross traffic alert are all standard for both Hybrid and PHEV variants.     

Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
The interior gets a mild upgrade by way of a new instrument panel, a new steering wheel and a USB charging port in the second row.      

Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
The Sonata Hybrid's gas engine is a 2.0-liter I4 putting out 154 horsepower and 140 pound-feet of torque. Throw the electric motor into the mix, and the net output rises to 193 horsepower.       

Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
When the EPA gets around to measuring its efficiency, Hyundai believes it'll achieve 39 mpg in the city and 45 mpg on the highway.       

Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
The Sonata Plug-In Hybrid packs a 9.8-kWh lithium-ion battery that provides for an all-electric range of 27 miles.       

Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
The standard 8-inch infotainment screen packs standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.  

Caption by / Photo by Hyundai
Keep on scrolling to check out even more shots of Hyundai's latest hybrids.  

Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Photo by Hyundai
Photo by Hyundai
Photo by Hyundai
Photo by Hyundai
Photo by Hyundai
Photo by Hyundai
Photo by Hyundai
Photo by Hyundai
Photo by Hyundai
Photo by Hyundai
Photo by Hyundai
Photo by Hyundai
Photo by Hyundai
Photo by Hyundai
Photo by Hyundai
Photo by Hyundai
Photo by Hyundai
Photo by Hyundai
Photo by Hyundai
Photo by Hyundai
Photo by Hyundai
Photo by Hyundai
Photo by Hyundai
Photo by Hyundai
Photo by Hyundai
Photo by Hyundai
Photo by Hyundai
Photo by Hyundai
Photo by Hyundai
Photo by Hyundai
Photo by Hyundai
Photo by Hyundai
Photo by Hyundai
Photo by Hyundai
Photo by Hyundai
Photo by Hyundai
Photo by Hyundai
Photo by Hyundai
Photo by Hyundai
Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Green up your life in the 2018 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid, Plug-In Hybrid

Published:
