/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
X

Get an early look at Gran Turismo 7 for PS5

The legendary driving simulator wants to encompass the whole of car culture.

antuan-roadshow-headshots-jpegs-1893-007.jpg
Antuan Goodwin
Screenshot, Gran Turismo 7 for PlayStation 5
1 of 28 Sony/Polyphony Digital

Gran Turismo 7 hits PlayStation 4 and PS5 consoles this March. We got an early look at the latest generation of Sony's premier driving simulator.

Screenshot, Gran Turismo 7 for PlayStation 5
2 of 28 Sony/Polyphony Digital

Returning after an absence that goes back to Gran Turismo 4 is the World Map menu. This bird's-eye view of the GT World presents the game's various activities and modes as buildings.

Screenshot, Gran Turismo 7 for PlayStation 5
3 of 28 Sony/Polyphony Digital

You'll shop for cars newer than 2001 in the Brand Central hub.

Screenshot, Gran Turismo 7 for PlayStation 5
4 of 28 Sony/Polyphony Digital

In addition to over 400 cars, Brand Central also includes a museum mode that explores the history of the over 50 featured global brands.

Screenshot, Gran Turismo 7 for PlayStation 5
5 of 28 Sony/Polyphony Digital

The Cafe is a new in-game hub that serves, along with the GT Cup racing series, as the backbone of GT7's single player campaign.

Screenshot, Gran Turismo 7 for PlayStation 5
6 of 28 Sony/Polyphony Digital

More than 30 Menu Missions will guide players as they explore various corners of car culture and automotive design.

Screenshot, Gran Turismo 7 for PlayStation 5
7 of 28 Sony/Polyphony Digital

A Menu Mission may consist of, say, collecting three specific compact cars and will explore the historical context of those cars with audio interviews with real vehicle designers.

Screenshot, Gran Turismo 7 for PlayStation 5
8 of 28 Sony/Polyphony Digital

Gran Turismo's car washes and oil changes return, complete with cute little animations.

Screenshot, Gran Turismo 7 for PlayStation 5
9 of 28 Sony/Polyphony Digital

Thousands of visual customizations are available to choose from, including wide body kits, aerodynamics, wheels, roll cages and more.

Screenshot, Gran Turismo 7 for PlayStation 5
10 of 28 Sony/Polyphony Digital

GT7 features an overhauled physics and aerodynamics engine for more accurate racing simulation.

Screenshot, Gran Turismo 7 for PlayStation 5
11 of 28 Sony/Polyphony Digital

Two video modes are available on PS5. Frame Rate mode aims for high frames per second. Ray Tracing mode enables gorgeous ray-traced graphics for vehicle replays and static models.

Screenshot, Gran Turismo 7 for PlayStation 5
12 of 28 Sony/Polyphony Digital

Tuning has been overhauled as well, with a more accurate, simulation-based Performance Points calculation based on the fine-tuned settings of each vehicle component.

Screenshot, Gran Turismo 7 for PlayStation 5
13 of 28 Sony/Polyphony Digital

For example, adjusting the suspension dampers, tire pressure or wheel camber can increase a car's PP or, if done improperly, decrease it.

Screenshot, Gran Turismo 7 for PlayStation 5
14 of 28 Sony/Polyphony Digital

There are over 60 performance parts available per vehicle.

Screenshot, Gran Turismo 7 for PlayStation 5
15 of 28 Sony/Polyphony Digital

Gran Turismo's driver training and GT License events are back, which I absolutely love.

Screenshot, Gran Turismo 7 for PlayStation 5
16 of 28 Sony/Polyphony Digital

The goal of these events is to improve the driver, not the car.

Screenshot, Gran Turismo 7 for PlayStation 5
17 of 28 Sony/Polyphony Digital

License events will teach and challenge players to hone their braking, steering and acceleration.

Screenshot, Gran Turismo 7 for PlayStation 5
18 of 28 Sony/Polyphony Digital

GT7 also features many unique racing events outside of the core GT Cup circuit races. 

Screenshot, Gran Turismo 7 for PlayStation 5
19 of 28 Sony/Polyphony Digital

There are drag racing challenges, drift trials and custom events.

Screenshot, Gran Turismo 7 for PlayStation 5
20 of 28 Sony/Polyphony Digital

Music Rally is a new mode that brings some of the over 300 songs featured in GT7 to the fore.

Screenshot, Gran Turismo 7 for PlayStation 5
21 of 28 Sony/Polyphony Digital

In this mode, the driving pace is dictated by the beat of the music, not outright speed.

Screenshot, Gran Turismo 7 for PlayStation 5
22 of 28 Sony/Polyphony Digital

As a fan of in-game photo modes, I'm most stoked about the Scapes hub.

Screenshot, Gran Turismo 7 for PlayStation 5
23 of 28 Sony/Polyphony Digital

In Scapes, vehicles can be posed in 2,500 locations around the world for highly detailed, ray-traced photos. Shots can also be snapped during post-race replays.

Screenshot, Gran Turismo 7 for PlayStation 5
24 of 28 Sony/Polyphony Digital

In addition to new cars, GT7 also features a Used Car Dealer hub, where cars older than 2001 can be purchased. 

Screenshot, Gran Turismo 7 for PlayStation 5
25 of 28 Sony/Polyphony Digital

Like IRL, the selection and prices of these used cars will be updated and adjusted daily.  

Screenshot, Gran Turismo 7 for PlayStation 5
26 of 28 Sony/Polyphony Digital

More than 34 locations will be included with GT7 at launch, including both real-world tracks and a selection of fantasy circuits from previous Gran Turismo titles.

Screenshot, Gran Turismo 7 for PlayStation 5
27 of 28 Sony/Polyphony Digital

Including alternate track layouts and reverse circuits, players can expect around 97 unique courses at launch, with more tracks (and cars) being added via online updates in the future.

Screenshot, Gran Turismo 7 for PlayStation 5
28 of 28 Sony/Polyphony Digital

Gran Turismo 7 crosses the finish line on March 4, arriving on PS4 and PS5 consoles. Check out our preview of Gran Turismo 7 for more details.

More Galleries

Rolls-Royce Phantom Orchid is subtle and stunning

More Galleries

Rolls-Royce Phantom Orchid is subtle and stunning

19 Photos
2023 Toyota Sequoia debuts bold new look

More Galleries

2023 Toyota Sequoia debuts bold new look

57 Photos
2022's best TV shows you can't miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and more

More Galleries

2022's best TV shows you can't miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and more

66 Photos
The 41 best games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The 41 best games on Nintendo Switch

42 Photos
2022 Triumph Speed Twin has retro looks with a modern ride

More Galleries

2022 Triumph Speed Twin has retro looks with a modern ride

28 Photos
2022 Kia EV6 GT-Line is a stellar EV

More Galleries

2022 Kia EV6 GT-Line is a stellar EV

75 Photos
2022 Ford Bronco is at home both on- and off-road

More Galleries

2022 Ford Bronco is at home both on- and off-road

34 Photos