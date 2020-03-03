Goodyear ReCharge reimagines tire replacement

Goodyear has totally rethought tire replacement with the ReCharge tire concept.
Goodyear imagines feeding the tires pills to regenerate tire tread.
Specific pills give the tire a different tread, say for changing weather, or a personalized blend for a driver.
The tread itself is made from a material inspired by spider silk.
Not only is the material sustainable, but the tire is totally biodegradable.
It's a low-maintenance process, but this kind of technology is nowhere near ready for production.
One can only dream it'll be this easy one day.