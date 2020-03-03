Goodyear ReCharge reimagines tire replacement

  • Goodyear reCharge concept tire
Goodyear has totally rethought tire replacement with the ReCharge tire concept.

Goodyear imagines feeding the tires pills to regenerate tire tread.

Specific pills give the tire a different tread, say for changing weather, or a personalized blend for a driver.

The tread itself is made from a material inspired by spider silk.

Not only is the material sustainable, but the tire is totally biodegradable.

It's a low-maintenance process, but this kind of technology is nowhere near ready for production.

One can only dream it'll be this easy one day.

