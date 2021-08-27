/>
GMC's Canyon AT4 OVRLANDX concept truck makes us want to escape into the wild

The concept debuted on Friday at Overland Expo Mountain West in Colorado.

Kyle Hyatt
GMC Canyon AT4 OVRLANDX concept

The Canyon AT4 OvrlandX concept takes the already-capable Canyon AT4 and makes it unstoppable.

The OvrlandX concept bumps the AT4's tire size to 33 inches, up from 31.

It adds a ton of underbody protection as well as bumpers and rock rails.

The vehicle has electronic locking front and rear differentials as well as a winch.

All these features should make it a very difficult vehicle in which to get stuck.

The best part of the OvrlandX concept comes in the form of all the overland camping gear.

This includes a rooftop tent with solar panels.

It also features an awning and a refrigerator.

There's a fully equipped camp kitchen on one side of the canopy top.

This concept is meant to show where the Canyon model will go in the future, and it sure looks like it's going somewhere dirty.

Keep going for more pics of the GMC Canyon AT4 OvrlandX concept.

