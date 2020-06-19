A fitting tribute to the OG.
SVE already made a Syclone, but this one has a supercharged 5.3-liter V8 engine.
Yowza, here comes the 750-horsepower GMC Cyclone by Specialty Vehicle Engineering.
Obviously, this one is way cooler.
The truck boasts a full-time all-wheel drive system to put all the power down.
SVE only plans to make 50 of these bad boys.
Pricing isn't available yet, but it's definitely going to cost a lot.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Discuss: The GMC Syclone by SVE means business
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.