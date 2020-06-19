The GMC Syclone by SVE means business

A fitting tribute to the OG.

1 of 6
SVE

SVE already made a Syclone, but this one has a supercharged 5.3-liter V8 engine.

Read the article
2 of 6
SVE

Yowza, here comes the 750-horsepower GMC Cyclone by Specialty Vehicle Engineering.

Read the article
3 of 6
SVE

Obviously, this one is way cooler.

Read the article
4 of 6
SVE

The truck boasts a full-time all-wheel drive system to put all the power down.

Read the article
5 of 6
SVE

SVE only plans to make 50 of these bad boys.

Read the article
6 of 6
SVE

Pricing isn't available yet, but it's definitely going to cost a lot.

Read the article
Toyota's sexed-up Highlander XSE debuts at the Chicago Auto Show

Toyota's sexed-up Highlander XSE debuts at the Chicago Auto Show

30 Photos
Check out the 2021 Ford F-150's gigantic touchscreen

Check out the 2021 Ford F-150's gigantic touchscreen

5 Photos
2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 shows off its retro-inspired looks

2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 shows off its retro-inspired looks

24 Photos
2021 Chevy Colorado takes a couple cues from Silverado

2021 Chevy Colorado takes a couple cues from Silverado

6 Photos
2021 Toyota Supra 2.0: Turbo punch with added thrift

2021 Toyota Supra 2.0: Turbo punch with added thrift

31 Photos
2020 Chevy C8 Corvette chasing the sun in Accelerate Yellow

2020 Chevy C8 Corvette chasing the sun in Accelerate Yellow

42 Photos
Hertz bankruptcy triggers bargain-priced selldown of used-car stocks

Hertz bankruptcy triggers bargain-priced selldown of used-car stocks

10 Photos