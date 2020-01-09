  • GMC Sierra Harley-Davidson edition
The GMC Sierra gets the Harley-Davidson treatment for the first time.

You've likely seen HD-branded Fords, but this is the first GMC to get the looks.

Tuscany, responsible for the HD editions, announced the Sierra HD edition with lots of goodies.

The inside gets diamond-quilted stitched seats with plenty of HD branding.

Some orange is found in the instrument cluster for good measure, too.

There's a lift kit with Fox shocks and 35-inch all-terrain tires fitted for good measure.

The 22-inch wheels take a lot of their design from the Harley-Davidson Fat Boy, according to the company.

Overall, the Fat Boy inspired the looks.

The grille even gets a design that features the HD logo.

Keep scrolling or clicking to see more of the GMC Sierra Harley-Davidson edition!

GMC Sierra Harley-Davidson edition is the first of its kind

