2021 GMC Canyon AT4 is the plushy off-roader

This is the 2021 GMC Canyon AT4, a premium off-road pickup.
It's not nearly as aggressive as the Chevy Colorado ZR2, but it's still well equipped to handle the elements.
Highlighting the truck is an off-road tuned suspension with an advanced hill descent control.
Also more rugged is the four-wheel drive system married with an Eaton G80 rear-locking differential.
A skid plate for the transfer case is present for added protection, too.
Inside, there's "Kalahari" colored stitching.
GMC will offer the AT4 with either the 3.6-liter V6 or 2.8-liter Duramax turbo-four diesel engine.
The grille is larger and dark chrome covers trim pieces.
Of course, there are plenty of AT4 badges, too.
GMC said this rig will go on sale later this year.
Pricing will be announced at a later date.