Everything GM debuted in its electrifying CES 2021 keynote

If you like vans that happen to be electric, you'll dig GM's boxy concept shown here. The EV600 concept is a commercial van that uses GM's Ultium battery technology to deliver an estimated 250 miles of range on a single charge.
This battery-powered commercial van is sure to get couriers and delivery companies all hot and bothered. It promises 600 cubic feet of storage, in addition to proper technology like motion sensors, traditional driver aids and a 13.4-inch infotainment screen.
GM's BrightDrop EP1 is a motorized delivery box that can handle all manner of short-distance trips, whether it's moving packages within a warehouse or from the delivery truck to your door. It can handle up to 23 cubic feet of goods weighing up to 200 pounds, and its electric motors can push the EP1 to a whopping 3 mph.
If you're wondering what BrightDrop is, consider it GM's commercial side hustle. It's a new business unit dedicated to electrifying and modernizing logistics and service companies with 21st-century technology, whether it's the aforementioned electric vehicles or a cloud-based software platform for fleet managers.
Don't expect to carry the entire family anywhere with this concept, though. For now, it appears the eVTOL is meant for one or two people to take short hops across town, beating the commute by flying directly over it.
Whereas the eVTOL was for quick personal use, the Halo is large enough for the whole family to cruise streets in autonomous ease. Design elements from Cadillac concepts adorn the exterior as well as the interior, which is basically configured as one giant, comfortable couch surrounded by midcentury-modern materials and a whole bunch of tech, including biometric sensors and gesture controls.
The exterior is, as expected, covered in lights, but the interior is where the real tech lies. The electrochromic roof is divided into four quadrants, each capable of dimming to a different level for customized comfort for all four occupants.
Oh yes, there's a giant screen, too. Cadillac promised that the Celestiq will sport a pillar-to-pillar screen that spans the width of the entire dashboard. Details are light on this, but it appears Mercedes-Benz isn't the only one with a big ol' screen at CES 2021.
The Bolt EUV will pick up GM's SuperCruise technology, which is an advanced driver aid that permits hands-off driving on specific highways. The Bolt EUV will be the first Chevrolet vehicle to pick up this system, but alas, the standard Bolt will not receive it.
We've already seen a few teasers of the Bolt EUV before. Its lines look similar to the Bolt, but Chevrolet's given the lighting a more aggressive look by thinning the lamps out. The Bolt EUV is one of 12 new EVs that GM will launch over the next few years.
Brightening the image a bit reveals some familiar styling cues, including what might become a Corvette-branded SUV. Some familiar faces are in there, including the Cadillacs Celestiq and Lyriq, in addition to cars we've never seen before, like what appears to be an electric pickup truck.
Underpinning GM's electrification strategy is something the automaker calls Ultium. It's a tech-heavy modular battery architecture that allows for varying cell arrangements, making it so the same battery cells can live in a low, flat pack for sportier vehicles, or in stacked, beefier packs for delivery vans and heavier-duty vehicles like the GMC Hummer EV.
In addition to being modular enough to underpin a wide variety of vehicle types, Ultium will rely on a wireless battery management system that coordinates the battery's modules without cabling, reducing the amount of wiring needed while improving both overall weight and cost.
Finally, GM made a quick mention of its OnStar Insurance offering, specifically mentioning new enhancements to its services. In addition to allowing for personalized premiums based on your driving style, OnStar Insurance will also in the future streamline its claims process by tying into the car's automatic crash notification system.
Discuss: Everything GM debuted in its electrifying CES 2021 keynote
