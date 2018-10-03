China's latest crossover is GAC Motor's GS5

  • gac-gs5-paris-2018-21
The GS5 is a product of China's GAC Motor.

The GS5 is a product of China's GAC Motor.
1
of 24

GAC Motor really wants to sell cars in the US someday.

GAC Motor really wants to sell cars in the US someday.
2
of 24

The GS5 is a five-passenger SUV.

The GS5 is a five-passenger SUV.
3
of 24

Power comes from a 1.5-liter turbo I4 engine.

Power comes from a 1.5-liter turbo I4 engine.
4
of 24

GAC says the GS5 should return roughly 33 miles per gallon.

GAC says the GS5 should return roughly 33 miles per gallon.
5
of 24

Unfortunately, we don't know much else in the way of specs right now.

Unfortunately, we don't know much else in the way of specs right now.
6
of 24

Inside, the GS5 has what GAC calls the "Trumpchi Cloud Concept 2.0" infotainment system, with embedded navigation.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
7
of 24

Parts of the design remind us of the Hyundai Santa Fe.

Parts of the design remind us of the Hyundai Santa Fe.
8
of 24

The GS5 debuts this week at the Paris Motor Show.

The GS5 debuts this week at the Paris Motor Show.
9
of 24

Keep scrolling for more photos of the GAC GS5.

Keep scrolling for more photos of the GAC GS5.
10
of 24

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
11
of 24

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
12
of 24

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
13
of 24

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
14
of 24

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
15
of 24

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
16
of 24

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
17
of 24

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
18
of 24

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
19
of 24

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
20
of 24

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
21
of 24

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
22
of 24

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
23
of 24

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
24
of 24
