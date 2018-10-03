China's latest crossover is GAC Motor's GS5

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
The GS5 is a product of China's GAC Motor.
GAC Motor really wants to sell cars in the US someday.
The GS5 is a five-passenger SUV.
Power comes from a 1.5-liter turbo I4 engine.
GAC says the GS5 should return roughly 33 miles per gallon.
Unfortunately, we don't know much else in the way of specs right now.
Inside, the GS5 has what GAC calls the "Trumpchi Cloud Concept 2.0" infotainment system, with embedded navigation.
Parts of the design remind us of the Hyundai Santa Fe.
The GS5 debuts this week at the Paris Motor Show.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the GAC GS5.