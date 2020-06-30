Ford Ranger Performance Package adds off-road cool with way less work

Ford's recently-reintroduced-to-the-US Ranger is a pretty capable midsize truck right out of the box.
But truck buyers love to personalize their vehicles.
Ford claims that the average spending on factory accessories by Ranger buyers was upward of $650.
Now, Ford is rolling some of its best off-road accessories into Performance Packages.
These packages range from around $3,000 to nearly $9,000 but can add some serious personality and performance to the Ranger.
The packages include, for example, new Fox racing shocks, new sports exhaust and a performance tune from Ford Performance.
These packages aren't cheap, but they will help bring your new truck a little closer to the forbidden-fruit Ranger Raptor.
Plus, unlike when buying from the aftermarket, these accessories are less likely to risk your warranty, and you can roll their cost into your vehicle loan.
Of course, the prices that Ford quotes don't include labor, so make sure to budget extra for that.
Beyond that, we're seriously digging the look of these kitted-out Rangers and would love to wheel one out in the California desert.