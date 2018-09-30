  • Ford Performance simulator
Ford has an impressive 3D racing simulator in Concord, North Carolina.

Drivers can practice their lines and strategies at various tracks, as well as experimenting with virtual car setups.

The production-car simulator doesn't have 3D imagery but is otherwise identical to the racing version.

The simulator has six degrees of freedom to pitch, twist and jostle drivers.

Getting in and out of the simulator is a little trickier than getting into a real Mustang.

The inside of the simulator can be set up like a Mustang, as seen here, or like a Ford Focus.

This Ford GT simulator "buck" is designed to give drivers as realistic an experience as possible.

Engineers and spectators can watch the simulator driver's progress from a third-person perspective.

Tommy Joseph shows off a 45-percent scale model of a NASCAR racer used for wind-tunnel testing.

Ford Performance's simulator technology makes racing cars faster

