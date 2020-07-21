Ford Mustang Mach-E 1400: Not your average EV

What tire smoke breaks from over yonder? 'Tis the Ford Mustang Mach-E 1400.
With over 1,400 horsepower and all kinds of aero bits added, this prototype was built to prove EVs can have fun, too.
In his latest video, professional fun-haver Vaughn Gittin Jr. pits the Mach-E 1400 against some of its gas-powered Mustang brethren for the ultimate track shootout.
Three electric motors power the front of the car, while four are stacked on top of one another pancake-style in the rear.
Good golly, that wing is bigger than my grandma's Thanksgiving table.
The Mach-E 1400 stores its electricity in a 56.8-kilowatt-hour battery with nickel-manganese-cobalt pouch cells, resulting in a high discharge rate.
The Mustang Mach-E 1400 can be driven aggressively for 20 to 30 minutes before needing a recharge.
The Mach-E 1400 demonstrates its prowess in outright speed, as seen here against Joey Logano in the 2019 NASCAR Mustang.
However, it also goes drifting, gets put through a handling course, and takes on some gymkhana of its own.
Keep scrolling for more photos of this ridiculously powerful EV.