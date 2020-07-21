Ford Mustang Mach-E 1400: Not your average EV

  • Ford Mustang Mach-E 1,400 prototype
  • Ford Mustang Mach-E 1,400 prototype
  • Ford Mustang Mach-E 1,400 prototype
  • Ford Mustang Mach-E 1,400 prototype
  • Ford Mustang Mach-E 1,400 prototype
  • Ford Mustang Mach-E 1,400 prototype
  • Ford Mustang Mach-E 1,400 prototype
  • Ford Mustang Mach-E 1,400 prototype
  • Ford Mustang Mach-E 1,400 prototype
  • Ford Mustang Mach-E 1400 prototype
  • Ford Mustang Mach-E 1,400 prototype
  • Ford Mustang Mach-E 1,400 prototype
  • Ford Mustang Mach-E 1,400 prototype
  • Ford Mustang Mach-E 1,400 prototype
  • Ford Mustang Mach-E 1,400 prototype
  • Ford Mustang Mach-E 1,400 prototype
  • Ford Mustang Mach-E 1,400 prototype
  • Ford Mustang Mach-E 1,400 prototype
  • Ford Mustang Mach-E 1,400 prototype
  • Ford Mustang Mach-E 1,400 prototype
  • Ford Mustang Mach-E 1,400 prototype
  • Ford Mustang Mach-E 1,400 prototype
  • Ford Mustang Mach-E 1,400 prototype
  • Ford Mustang Mach-E 1,400 prototype
  • Ford Mustang Mach-E 1,400 prototype
  • Ford Mustang Mach-E 1,400 prototype
  • Ford Mustang Mach-E 1,400 prototype
  • Ford Mustang Mach-E 1,400 prototype
  • Ford Mustang Mach-E 1,400 prototype
  • Ford Mustang Mach-E 1,400 prototype
  • Ford Mustang Mach-E 1,400 prototype
  • Ford Mustang Mach-E 1,400 prototype
  • Ford Mustang Mach-E 1,400 prototype
  • Ford Mustang Mach-E 1,400 prototype
  • Ford Mustang Mach-E 1,400 prototype
  • Ford Mustang Mach-E 1,400 prototype
  • Ford Mustang Mach-E 1,400 prototype
  • Ford Mustang Mach-E 1,400 prototype
  • Ford Mustang Mach-E 1,400 prototype
  • Ford Mustang Mach-E 1,400 prototype
  • Ford Mustang Mach-E 1,400 prototype
  • Ford Mustang Mach-E 1,400 prototype
  • Ford Mustang Mach-E 1,400 prototype
  • Ford Mustang Mach-E 1,400 prototype
  • Ford Mustang Mach-E 1,400 prototype
  • Ford Mustang Mach-E 1,400 prototype
  • Ford Mustang Mach-E 1,400 prototype
  • Ford Mustang Mach-E 1,400 prototype

What tire smoke breaks from over yonder? 'Tis the Ford Mustang Mach-E 1400.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
1
of 48

With over 1,400 horsepower and all kinds of aero bits added, this prototype was built to prove EVs can have fun, too.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
2
of 48

In his latest video, professional fun-haver Vaughn Gittin Jr. pits the Mach-E 1400 against some of its gas-powered Mustang brethren for the ultimate track shootout.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
3
of 48

Three electric motors power the front of the car, while four are stacked on top of one another pancake-style in the rear.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
4
of 48

Good golly, that wing is bigger than my grandma's Thanksgiving table.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
5
of 48

The Mach-E 1400 stores its electricity in a 56.8-kilowatt-hour battery with nickel-manganese-cobalt pouch cells, resulting in a high discharge rate.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
6
of 48

The Mustang Mach-E 1400 can be driven aggressively for 20 to 30 minutes before needing a recharge.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
7
of 48

The Mach-E 1400 demonstrates its prowess in outright speed, as seen here against Joey Logano in the 2019 NASCAR Mustang.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
8
of 48

However, it also goes drifting, gets put through a handling course, and takes on some gymkhana of its own.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
9
of 48

Keep scrolling for more photos of this ridiculously powerful EV.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
10
of 48
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
11
of 48
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
12
of 48
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
13
of 48
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
14
of 48
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
15
of 48
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
16
of 48
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
17
of 48
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
18
of 48
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
19
of 48
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
20
of 48
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
21
of 48
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
22
of 48
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
23
of 48
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
24
of 48
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
25
of 48
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
26
of 48
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
27
of 48
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
28
of 48
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
29
of 48
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
30
of 48
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
31
of 48
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
32
of 48
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
33
of 48
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
34
of 48
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
35
of 48
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
36
of 48
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
37
of 48
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
38
of 48
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
39
of 48
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
40
of 48
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
41
of 48
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
42
of 48
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
43
of 48
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
44
of 48
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
45
of 48
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
46
of 48
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
47
of 48
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
48
of 48
Now Reading

Ford Mustang Mach-E 1400: Not your average EV

Up Next

2021 Ford Bronco 2-Door looks to be an off-road warrior
2022 Audi A3 sharpens up style and tech late next year

2022 Audi A3 sharpens up style and tech late next year

by
FCA, Waymo team up on Level 4 self-driving commercial vehicles

FCA, Waymo team up on Level 4 self-driving commercial vehicles

by
Tesla Cybertruck might be getting a tougher new skin

Tesla Cybertruck might be getting a tougher new skin

by
Elon Musk gains another $2 billion, report says

Elon Musk gains another $2 billion, report says

by
2021 Ford Bronco First Edition production doubled amid high demand

2021 Ford Bronco First Edition production doubled amid high demand

by