Ford Maverick Gets the Tremor Treatment

This is the new Ford Maverick Tremor!
It takes Ford's smallest truck and makes it a little bigger. Well, taller, anyway, with a one-inch lift.
It also gets some visual improvements, like the orange tow hooks and some other visual pizzaz.
Wheels, too, get orange highlights. They're actually functional, helping you locate the valve stem!
Visual highlights extend to the interior, too. Branding ahoy!
Tremor models also get enhanced off-road programming.
Mud mode is just one of five drivetrain modes.
With this the Maverick Tremor joins the existing Tremor family: Ranger, F-150 and F-250.
Go get out there!