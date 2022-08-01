X
Ford Maverick Gets the Tremor Treatment

A little lift to the suspension and a little more zhush on the style gives you the new Ford Maverick Tremor.

Tim Stevens
Tim Stevens

The Ford Maverick Tremor, lifted and looking quite good in gray with orange highlights, playing in a muddy quarry.
This is the new Ford Maverick Tremor!

The Ford Maverick Tremor, lifted and looking quite good in gray with orange highlights, playing in a muddy quarry.
It takes Ford's smallest truck and makes it a little bigger. Well, taller, anyway, with a one-inch lift.

The Ford Maverick Tremor, lifted and looking quite good in gray with orange highlights, playing in a muddy quarry.
It also gets some visual improvements, like the orange tow hooks and some other visual pizzaz.

The Ford Maverick Tremor, lifted and looking quite good in gray with orange highlights, playing in a muddy quarry.
Wheels, too, get orange highlights. They're actually functional, helping you locate the valve stem!

The Ford Maverick Tremor, lifted and looking quite good in gray with orange highlights, playing in a muddy quarry.
Visual highlights extend to the interior, too. Branding ahoy!

The Ford Maverick Tremor, lifted and looking quite good in gray with orange highlights, playing in a muddy quarry.
Tremor models also get enhanced off-road programming.

The Ford Maverick Tremor, lifted and looking quite good in gray with orange highlights, playing in a muddy quarry.
Mud mode is just one of five drivetrain modes. 

The Ford Maverick Tremor, lifted and looking quite good in gray with orange highlights, playing in a muddy quarry.
With this the Maverick Tremor joins the existing Tremor family: Ranger, F-150 and F-250. 

The Ford Maverick Tremor, lifted and looking quite good in gray with orange highlights, playing in a muddy quarry.
Go get out there!

The Ford Maverick Tremor, lifted and looking quite good in gray with orange highlights, playing in a muddy quarry.
