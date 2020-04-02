Ford Interceptor concept was the Blue Oval muscle car we deserved

The 2007 Ford Interceptor concept was a badass thing.
It was supposed to preview a possible Dodge Charger rival, but unfortunately, it never happened.
We absolutely love the proportions of this car, and it could have made a killer alternative to other big sedans with a focus on performance.
America was always known for big sedans, and it's a bit of a bummer the country doesn't even buy them en masse anymore.
Although the Interceptor never came to fruition, elements like the "squircle" taillights made their way to what would become the Taurus.
Maybe if the economy hadn't burst around the same time, this car would have gone into production.
There's a little bit of Bentley in this angle.
Obviously, retro was the key theme inside.
Oh yeah, and there's a six-speed manual transmission.
A number of very nostalgic cues fill the entire interior.
Everything about the car was supposed to recall Ford's muscle sedans from the past.
Powering it all was a 5.0-liter V8 tuned to make 400 horsepower.