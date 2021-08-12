Ford GT 64 Prototype Heritage Edition celebrates the GT's beginning and its end

The car will debut at The Quail during Monterey's Car Week.
The Ford GT is entering its final year of production.
This comes after making its debut way back in 2015.
To celebrate the history of the nameplate, Ford has been building Heritage Editions of the cars.
The latest and arguably greatest of these is the 64 Prototype Heritage Edition.
It pays homage to Ford GT40 prototype Chassis GT/105.
It gets that car's Wimbledon White paint and blue stripes.
It also gets a blue-on-black Alcantara and leather interior.
The car will make its debut at The Quail during Monterey's famed Car Week.
It will be shown alongside that original GT/105 car.
Ford's order books for 2022 GTs are already open.
