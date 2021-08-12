/>
Ford GT 64 Prototype Heritage Edition celebrates the GT's beginning and its end

The car will debut at The Quail during Monterey's Car Week.

Kyle Hyatt
2022-ford-gt-64-heritage-edition-001
1 of 17 Ford

2022 Ford GT 64 Prototype Heritage Edition

The Ford GT is entering its final year of production.

2022-ford-gt-64-heritage-edition-002
2 of 17 Ford

This comes after making its debut way back in 2015.

2022-ford-gt-64-heritage-edition-003
3 of 17 Ford

To celebrate the history of the nameplate, Ford has been building Heritage Editions of the cars.

2022-ford-gt-64-heritage-edition-004
4 of 17 Ford

The latest and arguably greatest of these is the 64 Prototype Heritage Edition.

2022-ford-gt-64-heritage-edition-005
5 of 17 Ford

It pays homage to Ford GT40 prototype Chassis GT/105.

2022-ford-gt-64-heritage-edition-006
6 of 17 Ford

It gets that car's Wimbledon White paint and blue stripes.

2022-ford-gt-64-heritage-edition-007
7 of 17 Ford

It also gets a blue-on-black Alcantara and leather interior.

2022-ford-gt-64-heritage-edition-008
8 of 17 Ford

The car will make its debut at The Quail during Monterey's famed Car Week.

2022-ford-gt-64-heritage-edition-009
9 of 17 Ford

It will be shown alongside that original GT/105 car.

2022-ford-gt-64-heritage-edition-010
10 of 17 Ford

Ford's order books for 2022 GTs are already open.

2022-ford-gt-64-heritage-edition-011
11 of 17 Ford

Keep scrolling or swiping for more shots of this iconic ride.

2022-ford-gt-64-heritage-edition-012
12 of 17 Ford
2022-ford-gt-64-heritage-edition-013
13 of 17 Ford
2022-ford-gt-64-heritage-edition-014
14 of 17 Ford
2022-ford-gt-64-heritage-edition-015
15 of 17 Ford
2022-ford-gt-64-heritage-edition-016
16 of 17 Ford
2022-ford-gt-64-heritage-edition-017
17 of 17 Ford

