Hail one of Ford's new fuel-efficient taxis

Ford debuted not one, but two new taxis, both of which carry more efficient engines in order to keep running costs lower for taxi companies.

Instead of being a tarted-up consumer Fusion, this taxi borrows a number of heavy-duty components from Ford's Police Responder Hybrid.

Cop-car parts include the suspension, wheels and brakes.    

Ford estimates that the Fusion Hybrid Taxi can provide up to 40 mpg in the city and 36 mpg on the highway.   

Additional taxi upgrades include optional vinyl seating (heavy-duty cloth is standard), vinyl floors and a dashboard mounting plate for taxi meters.

Like the version for regular buyers, the new Transit Connect Taxi can be had with a 1.5-liter diesel I4.   

It's expected to return up to 30 mpg on the highway.

In addition to its efficient oil-burner, the new TC Taxi offers seating for five with a recessed second-row seat.   

Converting the remainder of the interior is made easy thanks to a taxi-specific wiring harness and an optional roof access hole for installing top-mounted signs.     

Keep on scrolling to check out more pictures of Ford's latest taxi offerings.

