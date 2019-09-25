2020 Ford Expedition King Ranch is a leather-lined SUV fit for royalty

The 2020 Ford Expedition King Ranch debuted on Wednesday to slot just underneath the range-topping Platinum model.
Believe it or not, Ford has sold King Ranch models for 20 years now, following the F-150 King Ranch introduction back in 1999.
Del Rio leather upholstery is liberally applied to all three rows of seats and the door panels.
The steering wheel, also leather-wrapped, includes stitching while a Zirocote wood veneer aptly gives off a premium, yet humble sense of luxury.
Of course, the Running W emblem is included on each seat in all three rows and the center console storage box.
Additional interior features common to all Expedition King Ranch models are power-folding second captain's chairs for the second row and Ford's Co-Pilot360 suit of active safety features.
The Expedition King Ranch, like the Platinum model, will be available for both the standard wheelbase and supersized Max bodystyles.
Right away, the King Ranch differentiates itself with Stone Gray paint coloring the grille, power running boards, rear skid plate and other areas.
The SUV also dons body-color upper bumpers, with the same Stone Gray finishing the lower portion of the bumpers.
Matching its macho style are 22-inch six-spoke wheels with dark painted pockets.
