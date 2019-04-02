The third-generation Ford Escape was truly all-new for 2013

  • 2013-ford-escape-exterior-1
For 2013, the Escape moved onto a new platform that was longer and wider than the previous cars'. 

Published:Caption:Photo:FordRead the article



The boxier appearance was also replaced by sleeker sheet metal.





There was drastic difference inside, too, with a flowing dash layout.





Ford's MyFord Touch infotainment setup was also available in the third-generation Escape. 





Premium cabin features included an available panoramic sunroof, navigation and Sony audio system. 





For safety, the Escape was available with park assist and blind-spot monitoring.





For base power, the Escape offered a familiar 2.5-liter four-cylinder with 168 horsepower and 167 pound-feet of torque.





A 1.6-liter turbocharged four was the volume engine option making 178 horses and 184 pound-feet.





The V6 engine was dropped for the third-generation Escape and replaced by a 2.0-liter turbo four making 240 horsepower and 270 pound-feet of torque. 





Unlike previous Escapes, the third-generation model wasn't available with a hybrid drivetrain.





Published:Photo:FordRead the article
11
of 37

Published:Photo:FordRead the article
12
of 37

Published:Photo:FordRead the article
13
of 37

Published:Photo:FordRead the article
14
of 37

Published:Photo:FordRead the article
15
of 37

Published:Photo:FordRead the article
16
of 37

Published:Photo:FordRead the article
17
of 37

Published:Photo:FordRead the article
18
of 37

Published:Photo:FordRead the article
19
of 37

Published:Photo:FordRead the article
20
of 37

Published:Photo:FordRead the article
21
of 37

Published:Photo:FordRead the article
22
of 37

Published:Photo:FordRead the article
23
of 37

Published:Photo:FordRead the article
24
of 37

Published:Photo:FordRead the article
25
of 37

Published:Photo:FordRead the article
26
of 37

Published:Photo:FordRead the article
27
of 37

Published:Photo:FordRead the article
28
of 37

Published:Photo:FordRead the article
29
of 37

Published:Photo:FordRead the article
30
of 37

Published:Photo:FordRead the article
31
of 37

Published:Photo:FordRead the article
32
of 37

Published:Photo:FordRead the article
33
of 37

Published:Photo:FordRead the article
34
of 37

Published:Photo:FordRead the article
35
of 37

Published:Photo:FordRead the article
36
of 37

Published:Photo:FordRead the article
37
of 37
The third-generation Ford Escape was truly all-new for 2013

The 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor looks the part of an off-roader

