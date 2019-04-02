The third-generation Ford Escape was truly all-new for 2013

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
For 2013, the Escape moved onto a new platform that was longer and wider than the previous cars'.
The boxier appearance was also replaced by sleeker sheet metal.
There was drastic difference inside, too, with a flowing dash layout.
Ford's MyFord Touch infotainment setup was also available in the third-generation Escape.
Premium cabin features included an available panoramic sunroof, navigation and Sony audio system.
For safety, the Escape was available with park assist and blind-spot monitoring.
For base power, the Escape offered a familiar 2.5-liter four-cylinder with 168 horsepower and 167 pound-feet of torque.
A 1.6-liter turbocharged four was the volume engine option making 178 horses and 184 pound-feet.
The V6 engine was dropped for the third-generation Escape and replaced by a 2.0-liter turbo four making 240 horsepower and 270 pound-feet of torque.
Unlike previous Escapes, the third-generation model wasn't available with a hybrid drivetrain.