Ford debuts Alan Mann Racing-inspired Heritage Edition GT

The latest Heritage Edition supercar gets its grand debut at the Chicago Auto Show.
Ford's GT Heritage Editions always look good, but the latest one elevates that to amazing.
It is meant to celebrate the lightweight prototypes built by Alan Mann Racing in 1965.
The car uses Mann's lovely red-and-gold livery in addition to modern touches like exposed carbon fiber.
The racing firm is also notable for its involvement in the motion picture industry.
In fact, they constructed the cars used in the film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.
The Heritage Edition GTs keep the already impressive specs of the MkII GT but add historic styling touches.
All of the Heritage Edition cars are extremely limited.
This one makes its debut at the 2022 Chicago Auto Show.
It's a shame that Ford couldn't replicate the original car's gorgeous Hallibrand racing wheels.
Still, as modern homages to classic racers go, this is a great one.