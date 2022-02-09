/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
Ford debuts Alan Mann Racing-inspired Heritage Edition GT

The latest Heritage Edition supercar gets its grand debut at the Chicago Auto Show.

Kyle Hyatt
Kyle Hyatt

2022-ford-gt-alan-mann-heritage-edition-01
1 of 17 Ford

Ford's GT Heritage Editions always look good, but the latest one elevates that to amazing.

2022-ford-gt-alan-mann-heritage-edition-02
2 of 17 Ford

It is meant to celebrate the lightweight prototypes built by Alan Mann Racing in 1965.

2022-ford-gt-alan-mann-heritage-edition-03
3 of 17 Ford

The car uses Mann's lovely red-and-gold livery in addition to modern touches like exposed carbon fiber.

2022-ford-gt-alan-mann-heritage-edition-04
4 of 17 Ford

The racing firm is also notable for its involvement in the motion picture industry.

2022-ford-gt-alan-mann-heritage-edition-05
5 of 17 Ford

In fact, they constructed the cars used in the film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

2022-ford-gt-alan-mann-heritage-edition-06
6 of 17 Ford

The Heritage Edition GTs keep the already impressive specs of the MkII GT but add historic styling touches.

2022-ford-gt-alan-mann-heritage-edition-07-1966-ford-am-gt-1-prototype
7 of 17 Ford

All of the Heritage Edition cars are extremely limited.

2022-ford-gt-alan-mann-heritage-edition-08-1966-ford-am-gt-1-prototype
8 of 17 Ford

This one makes its debut at the 2022 Chicago Auto Show.

2022-ford-gt-alan-mann-heritage-edition-09-1966-ford-am-gt-1-prototype
9 of 17 Ford

It's a shame that Ford couldn't replicate the original car's gorgeous Hallibrand racing wheels.

2022-ford-gt-alan-mann-heritage-edition-10-1966-ford-am-gt-1-prototype
10 of 17 Ford

Still, as modern homages to classic racers go, this is a great one.

2022-ford-gt-alan-mann-heritage-edition-11
11 of 17 Ford
2022-ford-gt-alan-mann-heritage-edition-12
12 of 17 Ford
2022-ford-gt-alan-mann-heritage-edition-13
13 of 17 Ford
2022-ford-gt-alan-mann-heritage-edition-14
14 of 17 Ford
2022-ford-gt-alan-mann-heritage-edition-15
15 of 17 Ford
2022-ford-gt-alan-mann-heritage-edition-16
16 of 17 Ford
2022-ford-gt-alan-mann-heritage-edition-17
17 of 17 Ford

