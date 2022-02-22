Ford Bronco Wildtrak Hoss 3.0 Package is Ready to Jump, Yump and Stump

A new off-road package brings Bronco Wildtrak's capabilities closer to the all-conquering Raptor.
For 2022, Ford's already capable Bronco Wildtrak is getting a major new suspension option: the Hoss 3.0 package.
Hoss is a $2,515 bundle that centers around aluminum-body Fox internal-bypass shocks.
The 2.5-inch dampers also get unique spring rates.
Despite the rock-crawling seen here, Hoss 3.0 is designed more for high-speed desert running, including jumps, yums and whoops.
The package is available on both two- and four-door models.
Importantly, Hoss 3.0 picks up heavier-duty steering componentry, as well, including the Bronco Raptor's steering rack which has a 40% gain in maximum load versus other mainline Bronco models.
Beefier inner- and outer tie rods are also part of the package.
Hoss 3.0 also includes a set of steel underbody bash plates for added off-road protection.
You'll also get a powder-coated front steel bumper with integrated tow hooks and fog lights.
The new package is already available on Ford's Build & Price configurator tool and for preexisting reservation holders. If you don't have a scheduled build date for your truck, you can upgrade to this package by contacting your dealer.
It's not a full-blown Raptor, but if you'd prefer to avoid the Raptor's steroidal bodywork and heftier price, this could be a good way to go -- especially if you prefer a two-door model, since you can't get a shorty Raptor anyway.