Ford Bronco Wildtrak Hoss 3.0 Package is Ready to Jump, Yump and Stump

A new off-road package brings Bronco Wildtrak's capabilities closer to the all-conquering Raptor.

Chris Paukert
Chris Paukert

2022 Ford Bronco Wildtrak with Hoss 3.0 Package
2022 Ford Bronco Wildtrak With Hoss 3.0 Package

For 2022, Ford's already capable Bronco Wildtrak is getting a major new suspension option: the Hoss 3.0 package.

2022 Ford Bronco Wildtrak with Hoss 3.0 Package
Hoss is a $2,515 bundle that centers around aluminum-body Fox internal-bypass shocks. 

2022 Ford Bronco Wildtrak with Hoss 3.0 Package
The 2.5-inch dampers also get unique spring rates.

2022 Ford Bronco Wildtrak with Hoss 3.0 Package
Despite the rock-crawling seen here, Hoss 3.0 is designed more for high-speed desert running, including jumps, yums and whoops. 

2022 Ford Bronco Wildtrak with Hoss 3.0 Package
The package is available on both two- and four-door models.

2022 Ford Bronco Wildtrak with Hoss 3.0 Package
Importantly, Hoss 3.0 picks up heavier-duty steering componentry, as well, including the Bronco Raptor's steering rack which has a 40% gain in maximum load versus other mainline Bronco models.

2022 Ford Bronco Wildtrak with Hoss 3.0 Package
Beefier inner- and outer tie rods are also part of the package.

2022 Ford Bronco Wildtrak with Hoss 3.0 Package
Hoss 3.0 also includes a set of steel underbody bash plates for added off-road protection.

2022 Ford Bronco Wildtrak with Hoss 3.0 Package
You'll also get a powder-coated front steel bumper with integrated tow hooks and fog lights.

2022 Ford Bronco Wildtrak with Hoss 3.0 Package
The new package is already available on Ford's Build & Price configurator tool and for preexisting reservation holders. If you don't have a scheduled build date for your truck, you can upgrade to this package by contacting your dealer.

2022 Ford Bronco Wildtrak with Hoss 3.0 Package
It's not a full-blown Raptor, but if you'd prefer to avoid the Raptor's steroidal bodywork and heftier price, this could be a good way to go -- especially if you prefer a two-door model, since you can't get a shorty Raptor anyway.

