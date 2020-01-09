  • Suzuki Jimny-based Ford Bronco
  • Suzuki Jimny-based Ford Bronco
  • Retro Suzuki Jimny from DAMD
  • Retro Suzuki Jimny from DAMD
  • Suzuki Jimny builds from DAMD
  • Suzuki Jimny-based Ford Bronco
  • Suzuki Jimny builds from DAMD
  • Suzuki Jimny builds from DAMD

Suzuki Jimny-based Ford Bronco

Nope, it's not a Ford Bronco. It's a Suzuki Jimny.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:DAMD
1
of 8

Suzuki Jimny-based Ford Bronco

Japanese company DAMD showed this guy off at the Tokyo Auto Salon.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:DAMD
2
of 8

Retro Suzuki Jimny from DAMD

DAMD also showed off this Jimny that takes cues from the 1970s-era Jimny, though it's still based on the latest model.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:DAMD
3
of 8

Retro Suzuki Jimny from DAMD

The Jimny isn't sold in the US, but man I wish it was.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:DAMD
4
of 8

Suzuki Jimny builds from DAMD

DAMD executed both incredibly well.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:DAMD
5
of 8

Suzuki Jimny-based Ford Bronco

The Bronco lookalike is called "Dronco," which means "play with mud" in Japanese.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:DAMD
6
of 8

Suzuki Jimny builds from DAMD

All of the white accents are appropriately 1960s Bronco.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:DAMD
7
of 8

Suzuki Jimny builds from DAMD

And the retro Jimny build is just as cool.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:DAMD
8
of 8
Now Reading

Suzuki Jimny does its best Ford Bronco impersonation

Up Next

2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 VIN 001 wears a historic shade of green

Latest Stories

There may be a Carlos Ghosn video game coming soon and we need to play it

There may be a Carlos Ghosn video game coming soon and we need to play it

by
Original 1968 Ford Mustang from Bullitt sells for $3.74 million

Original 1968 Ford Mustang from Bullitt sells for $3.74 million

by
EV charging coming to new homes, thanks to US building codes

EV charging coming to new homes, thanks to US building codes

by
2021 Toyota GR Yaris makes an insane 268 hp -- from a 3-cylinder engine

2021 Toyota GR Yaris makes an insane 268 hp -- from a 3-cylinder engine

by
Hack a Tesla, get a Model 3 and nearly $1 million

Hack a Tesla, get a Model 3 and nearly $1 million

by