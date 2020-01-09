Suzuki Jimny does its best Ford Bronco impersonation

Nope, it's not a Ford Bronco. It's a Suzuki Jimny.
Japanese company DAMD showed this guy off at the Tokyo Auto Salon.
DAMD also showed off this Jimny that takes cues from the 1970s-era Jimny, though it's still based on the latest model.
The Jimny isn't sold in the US, but man I wish it was.
DAMD executed both incredibly well.
The Bronco lookalike is called "Dronco," which means "play with mud" in Japanese.
All of the white accents are appropriately 1960s Bronco.
And the retro Jimny build is just as cool.