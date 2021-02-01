Ford Bronco Ultra4 race SUVs are ready to get dirty

These SUVs mark the Bronco's return to sanctioned off-road racing.

Ford Bronco Ultra4 race SUV
Ford

Meet the Ford Bronco Ultra4 4400 Unlimited race SUVs.

Ford Bronco Ultra4 race SUV
Ford

They made their debut Monday ahead of racing at the King of the Hammers event in California this week.

Ford Bronco Ultra4 race SUV
Ford

The three SUVs mark the Bronco's return to sanctioned off-road racing.

Ford Bronco Ultra4 race SUV
Ford

Each one of them looks downright rad.

Ford Bronco Ultra4 race SUV
Ford

I'm partial to the Monster livery. The green just looks really cool.

Ford Bronco Ultra4 race SUV
Ford

Each of them feature a custom tubular chassis.

Ford Bronco Ultra4 race SUV
Ford

Fat tires, long-travel shocks and beefed up 4x4 engineering all underpin each one.

Ford Bronco Ultra4 race SUV
Ford

We'll see how they do when the event kicks off in California.

Ford Bronco Ultra4 race SUV
Ford

Keep scrolling for more of the new race SUVs!

Ford Bronco Ultra4 race SUV
Ford
Ford Bronco Ultra4 race SUV
Ford
Ford Bronco Ultra4 race SUV
Ford
Ford Bronco Ultra4 race SUV
Ford
Ford Bronco Ultra4 race SUV
Ford
Ford Bronco Ultra4 race SUV
Ford
Ford Bronco Ultra4 race SUV
Ford
Ford Bronco Ultra4 race SUV
Ford
Ford Bronco Ultra4 race SUV
Ford
Ford Bronco Ultra4 race SUV
Ford
Ford Bronco Ultra4 race SUV
Ford
