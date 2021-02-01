Ford Bronco Ultra4 race SUVs are ready to get dirty

These SUVs mark the Bronco's return to sanctioned off-road racing.
Meet the Ford Bronco Ultra4 4400 Unlimited race SUVs.
They made their debut Monday ahead of racing at the King of the Hammers event in California this week.
The three SUVs mark the Bronco's return to sanctioned off-road racing.
Each one of them looks downright rad.
I'm partial to the Monster livery. The green just looks really cool.
Each of them feature a custom tubular chassis.
Fat tires, long-travel shocks and beefed up 4x4 engineering all underpin each one.
We'll see how they do when the event kicks off in California.
Keep scrolling for more of the new race SUVs!
