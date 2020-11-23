  • ford-bronco-r-baja-1000-2020-1337
After a grueling 32 hours, 31 minutes and 21 seconds, the Ford Bronco R finished the 2020 Baja 1000.

Placed in Class 2, it lost to the Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus Boot, which finished in 27 hours, 15 minutes and 46 seconds.

Still, it's a nice little bit of redemption for the Ford team, who did not finish the 2019 Baja 1000 due to cooling problems.

The Ford Bronco R is powered by a 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 engine.

That power plant puts out 310 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque.

It is mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Ford used this year's Baja 1000 to finalize the calibrations for the terrain management's go-fast drive mode, appropriately named Baja mode.

The Ford Bronco will able available to mere mortals in the spring of 2021.

The Bronco's starting price is $29,995, including $1,495 for destination.

Keep clicking or scrolling for more photos of the Ford Bronco R tearing it up in the 2020 Baja 1000.

Ford Bronco R gets some at the 2020 Baja 1000

Ford Bronco R redeems itself, finishes the 2020 Baja 1000

