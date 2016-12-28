Ford brings new Fusion Hybrid autonomous development vehicle to CES
Three years after the release of the first-generation Fusion Hybrid autonomous development vehicle, Ford is releasing the second-generation vehicle with upgrades to sensors, electrical controls and computer hardware.
Advancements in Lidar technology have the new car running two sensors instead of four like the previous vehicle.
The hockey-puck-sized Lidar sensors are mounted off of the Fusion Hybrid's front pillars.
The brains of Ford's virtual driver system are located in the Fusion's trunk where it processes 1 terabyte of data an hour.