Ford BlueCruise Makes Hands-Free Driving Easy

For the most part, this optional advanced assistance feature allows you to kick back and relax on long highway trips.

craig-cole-hs
Craig Cole
2022 Ford Blue Cruise Review
1 of 24 Nick Miotke/Roadshow

BlueCruise is Ford's new hands-free driving aid. 

2022 Ford Blue Cruise Review
2 of 24 Nick Miotke/Roadshow

This system works on some 130,000 miles of approved highway in North America, so-called Blue Zones.

2022 Ford Blue Cruise Review
3 of 24 Nick Miotke/Roadshow

Driver-monitoring cameras ensure you're paying attention, because you have to intervene if the vehicle demands it. 

2022 Ford Blue Cruise Review
4 of 24 Nick Miotke/Roadshow

If you aren't paying attention or happen to block the cameras, BlueCruise will let you know. 

2022 Ford Blue Cruise Review
5 of 24 Nick Miotke/Roadshow

This hands-free driving aid is super easy to use. Basically, you just set your desired speed and if you're in a Blue Zone, BlueCruise engages shortly after. 

2022 Ford Blue Cruise Review
6 of 24 Nick Miotke/Roadshow

That large steering wheel icon and the "Hands-Free" text makes it crystal clear when you don't need to use your hands. 

2022 Ford Blue Cruise Review
7 of 24 Nick Miotke/Roadshow

BlueCruise is currently available on the Ford F-150 pickup and Mustang Mach-E SUV.

2022 Ford Blue Cruise Review
8 of 24 Nick Miotke/Roadshow

Inclement weather is one thing that can cause BlueCruise to disengage. 

2022 Ford Blue Cruise Review
9 of 24 Nick Miotke/Roadshow

Hands-free highway driving is very relaxing. 

2022 Ford Blue Cruise Review
10 of 24 Nick Miotke/Roadshow

For more photos of BlueCruise, keep clicking through this gallery.

2022 Ford Blue Cruise Review
11 of 24 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2022 Ford Blue Cruise Review
12 of 24 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2022 Ford Blue Cruise Review
13 of 24 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2022 Ford Blue Cruise Review
14 of 24 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2022 Ford Blue Cruise Review
15 of 24 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2022 Ford Blue Cruise Review
16 of 24 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2022 Ford Blue Cruise Review
17 of 24 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2022 Ford Blue Cruise Review
18 of 24 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2022 Ford Blue Cruise Review
19 of 24 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2022 Ford Blue Cruise Review
20 of 24 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2022 Ford Blue Cruise Review
21 of 24 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2022 Ford Blue Cruise Review
22 of 24 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2022 Ford Blue Cruise Review
23 of 24 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2022 Ford Blue Cruise Review
24 of 24 Nick Miotke/Roadshow

