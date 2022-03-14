Ford BlueCruise Makes Hands-Free Driving Easy

For the most part, this optional advanced assistance feature allows you to kick back and relax on long highway trips.
BlueCruise is Ford's new hands-free driving aid.
This system works on some 130,000 miles of approved highway in North America, so-called Blue Zones.
Driver-monitoring cameras ensure you're paying attention, because you have to intervene if the vehicle demands it.
If you aren't paying attention or happen to block the cameras, BlueCruise will let you know.
This hands-free driving aid is super easy to use. Basically, you just set your desired speed and if you're in a Blue Zone, BlueCruise engages shortly after.
That large steering wheel icon and the "Hands-Free" text makes it crystal clear when you don't need to use your hands.
BlueCruise is currently available on the Ford F-150 pickup and Mustang Mach-E SUV.
Inclement weather is one thing that can cause BlueCruise to disengage.
Hands-free highway driving is very relaxing.
