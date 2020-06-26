After over a decade and more than 7,300 cars built, Bentley's flagship sedan is no more.
The final Bentley Mulsanne has rolled off the line after 11 years of production.
Bentley released photos of the penultimate Mulsanne, a 6.75 Edition finished in Rose Gold over Tungsten.
Why no photos of the actual last car to roll off the line? Bentley says it's "extremely special" and will remain a secret.
This also marked the end of the line for Bentley's 6.75-liter V8 engine, which has been in continuous production since 1959.
With two turbochargers, the V8 produced 505 horsepower and 752 pound-feet in "standard" form, or 530 horsepower and 811 lb-ft in the Mulsanne Speed.
Bentley says that the Flying Spur will now take up the mantle of "flagship" in the lineup.
In the future there's the possibility of a larger and more luxurious Bentayga SUV to take the Mulsanne's place.
No matter what comes next, we're just glad the Mulsanne existed at all.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Discuss: The final Bentley Mulsanne has rolled off the production line
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.