The final Bentley Mulsanne has rolled off the production line

After over a decade and more than 7,300 cars built, Bentley's flagship sedan is no more.

Bentley

The final Bentley Mulsanne has rolled off the line after 11 years of production.

Bentley

Bentley released photos of the penultimate Mulsanne, a 6.75 Edition finished in Rose Gold over Tungsten.

Bentley

Why no photos of the actual last car to roll off the line? Bentley says it's "extremely special" and will remain a secret.

Bentley

This also marked the end of the line for Bentley's 6.75-liter V8 engine, which has been in continuous production since 1959.

Bentley

With two turbochargers, the V8 produced 505 horsepower and 752 pound-feet in "standard" form, or 530 horsepower and 811 lb-ft in the Mulsanne Speed.

Bentley

Bentley says that the Flying Spur will now take up the mantle of "flagship" in the lineup.

Bentley

In the future there's the possibility of a larger and more luxurious Bentayga SUV to take the Mulsanne's place.

Bentley

No matter what comes next, we're just glad the Mulsanne existed at all.

