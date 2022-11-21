X
Fiat 500e One-Off Concepts Look Stunning

The concepts from Armani, Bvlgari and Kartell feature unique design elements with a focus on sustainability.

Andrew Krok
Andrew Krok

Fiat 500e
1 of 18 Fiat

Fiat has announced that it will bring the 500 back to the US market, albeit solely as an electric vehicle.

Fiat 500e
2 of 18 Fiat

The new Fiat 500e will mark its return to our amber waves of grain in the first quarter of 2024, so the car is still a ways away.

Fiat 500e
3 of 18 Fiat

In some overseas markets, the latest Fiat 500e comes with one of two powertrains.

Fiat 500e
4 of 18 Fiat

The more budget-oriented Action trim uses a small 24-kilowatt-hour battery with a 94-horsepower electric motor, which is good for approximately 115 miles of range by the European WLTP standard.

Fiat 500e
5 of 18 Fiat

A larger, 42-kWh battery is also available, which pairs with a 117-hp motor and boosts range to about 199 miles.

Fiat 500e
6 of 18 Fiat

American consumers tend to be obsessed with range, so it's unclear if a larger battery could fit in the new 500e, or if we'll just receive the more capacious of the two trims mentioned here.

Fiat 500e
7 of 18 Fiat

As part of Fiat's press conference at the LA Auto Show, where the automaker announced the 500e's return to the US market, it showed off a trio of one-off concepts based on the idea of small-batch Italian craftsmanship.

Fiat 500e
8 of 18 Fiat

Right now, the only vehicle that Fiat sells in the US is the compact 500X crossover, which starts under $30,000 and is a fair bit larger than the two-door 500.

Fiat 500e
9 of 18 Fiat

The Fiat 124 Spider, a two-door sports coupe based on the Mazda MX-5 Miata, was discontinued at the same time as the 500L, at the end of the 2020 model year.

Fiat 500e
10 of 18 Fiat

Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of FIat's one-off 500e concepts.

Fiat 500e
Fiat 500e
Fiat 500e
Fiat 500e
Fiat 500e
Fiat 500e
Fiat 500e
Fiat 500e
