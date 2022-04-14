/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
X

The New Fiat 500 Is on Display at the New York Auto Show for Some Reason

These adorable EVs won't be sold in the US, so why are they here?

golson-hs
Daniel Golson
golson-hs

Daniel Golson

See full bio
2022 Fiat 500
1 of 23

Fiat brought a pair of new 500 EVs to the New York Auto Show, even though it's not sold in the US.

2022 Fiat 500
2 of 23

The Euro-only electric hatch debuted in 2020.

2022 Fiat 500
3 of 23

We love the convertible version.

2022 Fiat 500
4 of 23

The interior is way more upscale than the old 500.

2022 Fiat 500
5 of 23

It's even cuter, too.

2022 Fiat 500
6 of 23

The three-plus-one version gets a tiny extra door.

2022 Fiat 500
7 of 23

It makes getting into the back seat a lot easier.

2022 Fiat 500
8 of 23

The only Fiat currently on sale in the US is the 500X crossover.

2022 Fiat 500
9 of 23

We wish the new 500 would come to America, but it won't.

2022 Fiat 500
10 of 23

Keep scrolling through to see more of the 2022 Fiat 500.

2022 Fiat 500
11 of 23
2022 Fiat 500
12 of 23
2022 Fiat 500
13 of 23
2022 Fiat 500
14 of 23
2022 Fiat 500
15 of 23
2022 Fiat 500
16 of 23
2022 Fiat 500
17 of 23
2022 Fiat 500
18 of 23
2022 Fiat 500
19 of 23
2022 Fiat 500
20 of 23
2022 Fiat 500
21 of 23
2022 Fiat 500
22 of 23
2022 Fiat 500
23 of 23

More Galleries

2023 Kia Telluride Gets a Rugged Updo

More Galleries

2023 Kia Telluride Gets a Rugged Updo

38 Photos
2023 Subaru Outback Refreshed With More Tech and Attitude

More Galleries

2023 Subaru Outback Refreshed With More Tech and Attitude

30 Photos
The 42 Best Games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The 42 Best Games on Nintendo Switch

43 Photos
2023 Hyundai Palisade Picks Up Some Key Upgrades

More Galleries

2023 Hyundai Palisade Picks Up Some Key Upgrades

71 Photos
2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

91 Photos
2023 Toyota BZ4X Pushes the Design Envelope

More Galleries

2023 Toyota BZ4X Pushes the Design Envelope

52 Photos
Genesis' Speedium Coupe Concept Is the Evolution of X

More Galleries

Genesis' Speedium Coupe Concept Is the Evolution of X

31 Photos