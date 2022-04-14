The New Fiat 500 Is on Display at the New York Auto Show for Some Reason

These adorable EVs won't be sold in the US, so why are they here?
Fiat brought a pair of new 500 EVs to the New York Auto Show, even though it's not sold in the US.
The Euro-only electric hatch debuted in 2020.
We love the convertible version.
The interior is way more upscale than the old 500.
It's even cuter, too.
The three-plus-one version gets a tiny extra door.
It makes getting into the back seat a lot easier.
The only Fiat currently on sale in the US is the 500X crossover.
We wish the new 500 would come to America, but it won't.
