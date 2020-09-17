Ferrari Portofino M shows off its modifications

Small design tweaks. More power. Still pretty.

Ferrari Portofino M
1 of 4
Ferrari

The Ferrari Portofino M doesn't bring drastic changes from the outgoing Portofino, but it does make more power.

Read the article
Ferrari Portofino M
2 of 4
Ferrari

There's 612 horsepower compared to 592 hp in the old drop-top.

Read the article
Ferrari Portofino M
3 of 4
Ferrari

It still looks amazing.

Read the article
Ferrari Portofino M
4 of 4
Ferrari

Ferrari also added a new Race mode and a bundle of driver-assist features.

Read the article
Nissan Z Proto is a four-wheeled love letter to driving purists

Nissan Z Proto is a four-wheeled love letter to driving purists

40 Photos
The 2020 Nissan Maxima is sporty and spacious

The 2020 Nissan Maxima is sporty and spacious

56 Photos
2022 Hyundai Tucson: Concept-styled commuter revealed

2022 Hyundai Tucson: Concept-styled commuter revealed

7 Photos
The base 2020 Chevy Corvette is a whole lot of car for $60K

The base 2020 Chevy Corvette is a whole lot of car for $60K

29 Photos
2021 GMC Sierra: New trailer tech, Denali Black Diamond trim on tap

2021 GMC Sierra: New trailer tech, Denali Black Diamond trim on tap

6 Photos
2022 Hyundai Tucson tackles the real world

2022 Hyundai Tucson tackles the real world

5 Photos
2022 Audi S3 has more character than ever

2022 Audi S3 has more character than ever

18 Photos