Small design tweaks. More power. Still pretty.
The Ferrari Portofino M doesn't bring drastic changes from the outgoing Portofino, but it does make more power.
There's 612 horsepower compared to 592 hp in the old drop-top.
It still looks amazing.
Ferrari also added a new Race mode and a bundle of driver-assist features.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Discuss: Ferrari Portofino M shows off its modifications
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.