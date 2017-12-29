Ferrari Challenge: Living the dream in the classroom

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Welcome to the Ferrari Evolution driving school, an epic experience that takes lucky attendees from trackday enthusiasts to proper racers.
The goal of the course? Getting comfortable in the epic 488 Challenge race car.
But before that, plenty of time was spent in the similarly excellent 488 Challenge road car.
...with many colors to choose from.
The course takes place at the Thermal Club, just outside Palm Springs, Calif.
It's a private club out in the desert, where you can get yourself a condo and park your trackday toy right there.
The course began with a little skidpad action...
...which quickly turned into a drifting session.
But before long we were flying in the main event.
The Ferrari 488 Challenge is an outrageous machine, and if you attend the course, you can drive one, too.
The cost for this kind of treatment? $20,500. Insane? Yes, but if you're a Ferrari owner, consider it money well spent.