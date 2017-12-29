  • Ferrari Pilota
Welcome to the Ferrari Evolution driving school, an epic experience that takes lucky attendees from trackday enthusiasts to proper racers. 

Photo by Ferrari
Read More

The goal of the course? Getting comfortable in the epic 488 Challenge race car. 

Photo by Ferrari
Read More

But before that, plenty of time was spent in the similarly excellent 488 Challenge road car. 

Photo by Ferrari
Read More

...with many colors to choose from. 

Photo by Ferrari
Read More

The course takes place at the Thermal Club, just outside Palm Springs, Calif. 

Photo by Ferrari
Read More

It's a private club out in the desert, where you can get yourself a condo and park your trackday toy right there. 

Photo by Ferrari
Read More

The course began with a little skidpad action...

Photo by Ferrari
Read More

...which quickly turned into a drifting session.

Photo by Ferrari
Read More

But before long we were flying in the main event. 

Photo by Ferrari
Read More

The Ferrari 488 Challenge is an outrageous machine, and if you attend the course, you can drive one, too. 

Photo by Ferrari
Read More

The cost for this kind of treatment? $20,500. Insane? Yes, but if you're a Ferrari owner, consider it money well spent.

Photo by Ferrari
Read More

Photo by Ferrari
Read More

Photo by Ferrari
Read More

Photo by Ferrari
Read More

Photo by Ferrari
Read More

Photo by Ferrari
Read More

Photo by Ferrari
Read More

Photo by Ferrari
Read More

Photo by Ferrari
Read More

Photo by Ferrari
Read More

Photo by Ferrari
Read More

Photo by Ferrari
Read More

Photo by Ferrari
Read More

Photo by Ferrari
Read More
Ferrari Challenge: Living the dream in the classroom

