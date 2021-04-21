Ferrari 812 Superfast gets faster with special edition

We don't know its name yet, but it looks amazing.
Meet the special edition Ferrari 812 Superfast.
Ferrari hasn't shared its real name yet, but it's a looker.
The car revs to 9,500rpm and makes 818 horsepower from its V12 engine.
The company relooked at its aerodynamics, which led to changes all throughout the car, including this one-piece aluminum structure to replace the rear windshield.
It may look even better than the standard 812.
The interior sports more carbon fiber to keep the weight down.
We'll learn all about the car on May 5 when Ferrari plans to share all the details.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.