Ferrari 812 Superfast gets faster with special edition

We don't know its name yet, but it looks amazing.

Ferrari 812 Superfast special edition
1 of 7
Ferrari

Meet the special edition Ferrari 812 Superfast.

Read the article
Ferrari 812 Superfast special edition
2 of 7
Ferrari

Ferrari hasn't shared its real name yet, but it's a looker.

Read the article
Ferrari 812 Superfast special edition
3 of 7
Ferrari

The car revs to 9,500rpm and makes 818 horsepower from its V12 engine.

Read the article
Ferrari 812 Superfast special edition
4 of 7
Ferrari

The company relooked at its aerodynamics, which led to changes all throughout the car, including this one-piece aluminum structure to replace the rear windshield.

Read the article
Ferrari 812 Superfast special edition
5 of 7
Ferrari

It may look even better than the standard 812.

Read the article
Ferrari 812 Superfast special edition
6 of 7
Ferrari

The interior sports more carbon fiber to keep the weight down.

Read the article
Ferrari 812 Superfast special edition
7 of 7
Ferrari

We'll learn all about the car on May 5 when Ferrari plans to share all the details.

Read the article
The 2022 Hyundai Tucson is a radically styled compact SUV

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson is a radically styled compact SUV

54 Photos
2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz is a high-style compact truck

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz is a high-style compact truck

62 Photos
2022 VW Taos is a budget-friendly, good-looking crossover

2022 VW Taos is a budget-friendly, good-looking crossover

25 Photos
2023 Cadillac Lyriq is quite the flashy electric SUV

2023 Cadillac Lyriq is quite the flashy electric SUV

20 Photos
Audi A6 E-Tron concept has LED projectors all around

Audi A6 E-Tron concept has LED projectors all around

13 Photos
The Hongqi S9 is a wild-looking thing

The Hongqi S9 is a wild-looking thing

8 Photos
2022 Lexus ES gets a new interior, updated face and better safety tech

2022 Lexus ES gets a new interior, updated face and better safety tech

52 Photos