Ferrari 812 Omologata is the front-engined GT car we've always wanted from Maranello

The changes are only skin-deep, but then again, we never had an issue with the 812's performance.

Ferrari 812 Omologata
Ferrari

Ferrari 812 Omologata

The Omologata is based on the front-engined 812 Superfast.

ferrari-812-omologato-002
Ferrari

It features a new, sleek and vintage-inspired aluminum body.

ferrari-812-omologato-003
Ferrari

The design harkens back to the 1960s when Ferrari only made gorgeous cars.

ferrari-812-omologato-004
Ferrari

This one-off was built in-house at Ferrari and commissioned by a top client.

ferrari-812-omologato-005
Ferrari

The engineering of the 812 remains untouched.

ferrari-812-omologato-011
Ferrari

The interior also gets vintage touches.

ferrari-812-omologato-012
Ferrari

These include hammertone paint on the door handles and center stack and wrinkled black paint on the dash.

