Ferrari 812 Omologata is the front-engined GT car we've always wanted from Maranello

The changes are only skin-deep, but then again, we never had an issue with the 812's performance.
The Omologata is based on the front-engined 812 Superfast.
It features a new, sleek and vintage-inspired aluminum body.
The design harkens back to the 1960s when Ferrari only made gorgeous cars.
This one-off was built in-house at Ferrari and commissioned by a top client.
The engineering of the 812 remains untouched.
The interior also gets vintage touches.
These include hammertone paint on the door handles and center stack and wrinkled black paint on the dash.
