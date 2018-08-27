The Ferrari 488 Pista Spider is a 211-mph convertible

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The Ferrari 488 Pista Spider was introduced at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance.
As with the coupe, the 488 Pista Spider uses a twin-turbo 3.9-liter V8 good for 710 horsepower.
Ferrari says the convertible will do 0 to 62 miles per hour in just 2.85 seconds.
The 488 Pista Spider is about 220 pounds heavier than the coupe, yet will manage the same 211-mph top speed.
The blue stripe that runs down the center of the car is said to visualize, "the movement of the airflow and exalts the lines of the car."
The driver-focused cabin has a minimalist dashboard with few controls.
The driver enjoys a large, yellow-faced tachometer and dual color LCD displays behind the steering wheel.