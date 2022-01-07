ELMS Urban Delivery is all about affordability

This battery-powered commercial van should be a screaming deal for businesses that don't care about fripperies or fashionable styling.
This is the ELMS Urban Delivery commercial van.
All about affordability, this van has no niceties.
The Urban Delivery is fitted with a 41-kWh battery pack that provides about 110 miles of range.
At 186 inches long, the Urban Delivery is approximately the size of a Ford Transit Connect.
This van rolls on a 120-inch wheelbase and weighs a claimed 3,133 pounds.
As for cargo space, it clocks in at a generous 157 cubic feet. The Urban Delivery's maximum payload is 2,100 pounds.
At its core, the Urban Delivery is a Wuling design from China, though ELMS reworks them significantly for US duty.
Aside from this van, ELMS is also working on a Class 3 chassis-cab truck.
The ELMS Urban Delivery starts at around $34,500 before any EV incentives.
For more photos of the ELMS Urban Delivery commercial van, keep clicking through this gallery.