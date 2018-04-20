Here's all the EVs on sale in America and how far they'll go

Every EV on sale in America and its range

BMW i3

Chevrolet Bolt EV

Fiat 500e

Ford Focus Electric

Honda Clarity Electric

Hyundai Ioniq Electric

Kia Soul EV

Nissan Leaf

Smart ForTwo Electric Drive

Tesla Model 3

Tesla Model S

Tesla Model X

Volkswagen eGolf

Each year, more and more electric vehicles hit the market. What used to be a small segment of short-range compact cars has grown into a pretty robust crop of vehicles. With different shapes and sizes, and ranges reaching as high as 300+ miles, electric cars are starting to make sense for more and more folks.

Here, we've compiled every pure electric vehicle on sale in the US today, and listed the range of its various models. Do note, we're not including plug-in hybrids in this list -- cars that use an electric motor in addition to a conventional internal combustion engine -- because their ranges are largely dependent on more than pure electricity.

Have a look through this gallery to see every EV on sale in America and its range. And always remember, your mileage may vary.

Caption by / Photo by Zhang Peng/Getty Images
i3 Range: 114 miles
i3s Range: 107 miles

Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
The i3s is a new addition to the i3 family for 2018, serving as the sporty option in the lineup. This variant of BMW's electric city car brings more power, enhanced handling and a slightly more aggressive visual presence.

Caption by / Photo by Roadshow
Range: 238 miles

Caption by / Photo by Chevrolet
$37,500 MSRP
The 2017 Chevrolet Bolt is an extraordinary EV built for ordinary people with class-leading range that nearly eliminates range anxiety and a price tag that most people should be able to afford.

Caption by / Photo by Jessica Lynn Walker, Walker/MAVEN
Range: 84 miles

Caption by / Photo by Wayne Cunningham/CNET
$31,800 MSRP
The 2015 Fiat 500e has enough juice for most people's daily commutes, and it evokes high style rather than polarizing design. The peppy electric motor makes it a hoot to drive in the city and makes it complacent on the highway as well.

Caption by / Photo by Wayne Cunningham/CNET
Range: 115 miles

Caption by / Photo by Ford
$29,170 MSRP
The Ford Focus Electric delivers on its estimated range. The torquey, electric acceleration makes the compact hatchback feel responsive. The base model is about as fully-loaded as the Focus gets.

Caption by / Photo by Ford
Range: 89 miles

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
$36,620 MSRP
The Clarity Electric draws its power from a 25.5 kWh battery pack located at the rear of the vehicle. On a full charge, that's enough juice to cruise up to 89 miles according to Honda's and the EPA's estimates. You may get more with a light touch -- the trip computer estimates a little over 100 miles -- but probably not much. I finished my short time behind the wheel at around 94 very carefully driven miles.

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Range: 124 miles

Caption by / Photo by Wayne Cunningham/CNET Roadshow
$29,500 MSRP
The 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Electric makes a fine entry to the world of electric vehicles, and its 124-mile range should meet the daily needs of most drivers, but a crop of upcoming electric vehicles competitors will boast over 200 miles of range.

Caption by / Photo by Wayne Cunningham/CNET Roadshow
Range: 111 miles

Caption by / Photo by Kia
$33,700 MSRP
The Kia Soul EV promises and delivers on 93 miles of range between charges. Electric-powered torque is instantaneous and leads to excellent acceleration and driveability. Kia's Uvo infotainment is simple, but fully featured. Available ChaDeMo rapid charging can fill the battery to 80 percent in a half-hour.

Caption by / Photo by Kia
Range: 151 miles

Caption by / Photo by Nissan
$29,900 MSRP
The 2018 Nissan Leaf has just been revealed, and it's a car that should make you sit up and take notice. While the world has paying more attention to a certain Silicon Valley startup and its enigmatic leader, the Japanese automaker's pioneering hatchback has quietly laid claim to the title of World's Best-Selling Electric Vehicle, having racked up nearly 300,000 sales globally since 2010.

Caption by / Photo by Nissan
ForTwo ED Coupe Range: 58 miles
ForTwo ED Cabrio Range: 57 miles

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
The 2018 Smart Fortwo very maneuverable and easy to park in crowded cities. The optional navigation upgrade brings Android Auto and Apple CarPlay into the dashboard. An all-electric powertrain offers pretty good low-speed and off the line responsiveness and acceleration.

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Model 3 Range: 220 miles
Model 3 Long Range: 310 miles 

Caption by
$44,000 MSRP
This is the Tesla Model 3, the long-awaited solution to Tesla's biggest problem: It sells cars that most people can't afford. It's the Model 3 that stands poised to move Tesla from hallowed, aspirational startup to legitimate, skeptic-free corporate success.

Caption by / Photo by Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Model S 75D Range: 259 miles
Model S 100D Range: 335 miles
Model S P100D Range: 315 miles

Caption by
$68,000 MSRP
An excerpt from our review if the Model S 60: "When it comes to specs, the only thing to care about in an electric car is kWh, or kilowatt hours. The Model S 60 has a, you guessed it, 60 kWh battery. That's enough to power it from nothing to 60 miles per hour in 5.5 seconds and to a top speed of 130 miles per hour. Of course, should you choose to hammer down that right pedal, expect the 210-mile driving range of the Model S 60 to drop. Precipitously."

Caption by / Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images
Model X 75D Range: 237 miles
Model X 100D Range: 295 miles
Model X P100D Range: 289 miles

Caption by / Photo by Tim Stevens/Roadshow
$79,500 MSRP
The Model X isn't just an SUV. It's an electric SUV, of course, but it's a lot more than that, too. It's quicker than most sports cars on the road, yet far more practical and more comfortable. It offers a selection of luxury appointments rarely found on cars not costing well into the six figures and it manages to fit three rows of seats in a distinctive shape in a segment full of me-too crossovers.

Caption by / Photo by Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Range: 125 miles

Caption by / Photo by Wayne Cunningham/CNET Roadshow
$30,495 MSRP
The 2017 Volkswagen e-Golf beat its 125-mile range estimate in our testing while its hatchback body makes for practical everyday use. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay in the dashboard integrate nicely for navigation, audio and communications. At $28,995 before incentives, the e-Golf is an affordable EV option.

Caption by / Photo by Wayne Cunningham/CNET Roadshow
