BMW's engineers are hard at work making sure it drives like a BMW, no matter the temperature.
BMW's electric iX SUV is undergoing cold weather testing in Scandinavia.
BMW's engineers are dialing in the calibration for its xDrive all-wheel drive system.
They're also working out the cold's effect on the electric drivetrain.
Finally they are finalizing the tuning for the vehicle's electronic safety systems like traction control and stability control.
The iX is due to enter production at the end of 2020.
BMW claims it will return a range of around 372 miles on the WLTP cycle.
That's not bad for an SUV with two motors outputting a combined 500 horsepower.
The iX should be in customers' hands early in 2022.
Testing is being performed in Finland and Norway.
We're curious how the cold is affecting the vehicle's range.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Discuss: Electric BMW iX SUV undergoes extreme cold weather testing
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.