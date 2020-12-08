Electric BMW iX SUV undergoes extreme cold weather testing

BMW's engineers are hard at work making sure it drives like a BMW, no matter the temperature.

2022 BMW iX
1 of 23
BMW

2022 BMW iX

BMW's electric iX SUV is undergoing cold weather testing in Scandinavia.

Read the article
p90409307-highres
2 of 23
BMW

BMW's engineers are dialing in the calibration for its xDrive all-wheel drive system.

Read the article
p90409308-highres
3 of 23
BMW

They're also working out the cold's effect on the electric drivetrain.

Read the article
p90409309-highres
4 of 23
BMW

Finally they are finalizing the tuning for the vehicle's electronic safety systems like traction control and stability control.

Read the article
p90409310-highres
5 of 23
BMW

The iX is due to enter production at the end of 2020.

Read the article
p90409311-highres
6 of 23
BMW

BMW claims it will return a range of around 372 miles on the WLTP cycle.

Read the article
p90409312-highres
7 of 23
BMW

That's not bad for an SUV with two motors outputting a combined 500 horsepower.

Read the article
p90409313-highres
8 of 23
BMW

The iX should be in customers' hands early in 2022.

Read the article
p90409314-highres
9 of 23
BMW

Testing is being performed in Finland and Norway.

Read the article
p90409315-highres
10 of 23
BMW

We're curious how the cold is affecting the vehicle's range.

Read the article
p90409316-highres
11 of 23
BMW
Read the article
p90409317-highres
12 of 23
BMW
Read the article
p90409318-highres
13 of 23
BMW
Read the article
p90409319-highres
14 of 23
BMW
Read the article
p90409320-highres
15 of 23
BMW
Read the article
p90409321-highres
16 of 23
BMW
Read the article
p90409322-highres
17 of 23
BMW
Read the article
p90409323-highres
18 of 23
BMW
Read the article
p90409324-highres
19 of 23
BMW
Read the article
p90409325-highres
20 of 23
BMW
Read the article
p90409326-highres
21 of 23
BMW
Read the article
p90409327-highres
22 of 23
BMW
Read the article
p90409328-highres
23 of 23
BMW
Read the article
2021 Kia Telluride: All-around excellence

2021 Kia Telluride: All-around excellence

48 Photos
The 2021 Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 is big and bold

The 2021 Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 is big and bold

53 Photos
The Mitsuoka Buddy is really, really weird

The Mitsuoka Buddy is really, really weird

7 Photos
2022 Honda Civic hatchback shapes up in spy photos

2022 Honda Civic hatchback shapes up in spy photos

3 Photos
2022 GMC Hummer EV spotted in production bodywork

2022 GMC Hummer EV spotted in production bodywork

3 Photos
Acura MDX Prototype is a preview of luxury to come

Acura MDX Prototype is a preview of luxury to come

34 Photos
2021 Ford Bronco Sport can tackle the tough trails

2021 Ford Bronco Sport can tackle the tough trails

33 Photos