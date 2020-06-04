Dyson's electric car could have been a game changer

Despite being canceled, Dyson decided to show off what it accomplished.

Dyson

Dyson nearly built a production car, but canceled it before it ever went on sale.

Dyson

The British company, best known for its vacuum cleaners, still wanted to show off what it accomplished.

Dyson

Inside this hangar, some pretty incredible engineering occurred. 

Dyson

The interior features wild seats that were meant to look good and provide excellent lumbar support.

Dyson

Dyson spent $600 million on the project before abandoning work.

Dyson

Sir James Dyson felt it necessary to highlight the teams' accomplishments even though the car won't go into production.

Dyson

The car looks a little generic, but it's definitely not bad looking.

Dyson

Designers worked to push the wheels as far out to the corners as possible.

Dyson

The world will never know how a Dyson would have drove, but it probably wouldn't have... sucked.

