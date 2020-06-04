Despite being canceled, Dyson decided to show off what it accomplished.
Dyson nearly built a production car, but canceled it before it ever went on sale.
The British company, best known for its vacuum cleaners, still wanted to show off what it accomplished.
Inside this hangar, some pretty incredible engineering occurred.
The interior features wild seats that were meant to look good and provide excellent lumbar support.
Dyson spent $600 million on the project before abandoning work.
Sir James Dyson felt it necessary to highlight the teams' accomplishments even though the car won't go into production.
The car looks a little generic, but it's definitely not bad looking.
Designers worked to push the wheels as far out to the corners as possible.
The world will never know how a Dyson would have drove, but it probably wouldn't have... sucked.
Discuss: Dyson's electric car could have been a game changer
