Stellantis' new DS 4 is a stylish French hatchback we wish we'd get

The DS 4 is available with a plug-in-hybrid powertrain and lots of advanced tech.

The DS 4 has entered its second generation, and it looks amazing.

The compact hatchback is part of Stellantis' French DS luxury brand, which used to be a Citroën subbrand.

It rides on a new platform, and a plug-in-hybrid version is available.

The exterior design is distinct and angular, and it's about the size of a Mercedes GLA.

A Cross version gets SUV-like body cladding elements.

The interior is equally stunning, with a large central touchscreen and intricate detailing.

This small screen on the center console is activated with gesture controls.

Luxurious materials like real wood and leather abound.

The DS 4 isn't likely to come to the US, but we're holding out hope.

Keep swiping or scrolling to see more of the DS 4.

