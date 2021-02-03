The DS 4 is available with a plug-in-hybrid powertrain and lots of advanced tech.
The DS 4 has entered its second generation, and it looks amazing.
The compact hatchback is part of Stellantis' French DS luxury brand, which used to be a Citroën subbrand.
It rides on a new platform, and a plug-in-hybrid version is available.
The exterior design is distinct and angular, and it's about the size of a Mercedes GLA.
A Cross version gets SUV-like body cladding elements.
The interior is equally stunning, with a large central touchscreen and intricate detailing.
This small screen on the center console is activated with gesture controls.
Luxurious materials like real wood and leather abound.
The DS 4 isn't likely to come to the US, but we're holding out hope.
Keep swiping or scrolling to see more of the DS 4.
Discuss: Stellantis' new DS 4 is a stylish French hatchback we wish we'd get
