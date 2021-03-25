Drako Motors goes winter testing in Colorado with its electric GTE

The all-electric hypercar makes a claimed 1,200 horsepower and 6,500 lb.-ft. of torque.

Drako Motors

Drako Motors took its GTE electric hypercar to Colorado for winter testing.

Drako Motors

The GTE saw winter performance track time in Steamboat Springs.

Drako Motors

It also got time on the frozen Georgetown Lake.

Drako Motors

Drakos test drivers included Andy Pilgrim -- a former World Challenge champion...

Drako Motors

...And David Hackl, a rally driver and Pikes Peak racer.

Drako Motors

The GTE produces a claimed 1,200 horsepower.

Drako Motors

It features four independent electric motors.

Drako Motors

These motors are controlled by Drako's DriveOS software.

Drako Motors

DriveOS allows for true torque vectoring.

Drako Motors

The GTE also makes a claimed 6,500 lb.-ft. of torque.

