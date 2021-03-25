Drako Motors goes winter testing in Colorado with its electric GTE

The all-electric hypercar makes a claimed 1,200 horsepower and 6,500 lb.-ft. of torque.
Drako Motors took its GTE electric hypercar to Colorado for winter testing.
The GTE saw winter performance track time in Steamboat Springs.
It also got time on the frozen Georgetown Lake.
Drakos test drivers included Andy Pilgrim -- a former World Challenge champion...
...And David Hackl, a rally driver and Pikes Peak racer.
The GTE produces a claimed 1,200 horsepower.
It features four independent electric motors.
These motors are controlled by Drako's DriveOS software.
DriveOS allows for true torque vectoring.
The GTE also makes a claimed 6,500 lb.-ft. of torque.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.